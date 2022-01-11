Unannounced contract extension adds millions to Fred Hoiberg's buyout

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska men’s basketball, 0-5 to start Big Ten play, faces difficult prospects of victory over the next several weeks with games against NCAA tournament contenders Illinois, Purdue, Ohio State and Indiana.

Given the start of coach Fred Hoiberg’s tenure — and multiple large-margin losses this season — a big-picture question emerges: If Hoiberg can’t turn around his third year, what would it take for the Huskers to move on from him?

The answer: A lot.

Even if Hoiberg can’t get more Big Ten wins, Nebraska may not be in an easy financial position to consider other coaching options because it would owe him an approximately $18.5 million buyout.

That includes two $500,000 stay bonuses he would earn in 2024 and 2025, plus five years of salary at Hoiberg’s current annual rate of $3.5 million.

Hoiberg signed a seven-year contract upon arriving at NU in 2019, but former Athletic Director Bill Moos granted him a one-year contract extension in 2020 that was not announced by the university. That addendum to his original contract can now be found on NU's website.

According to a source, Moos approached Hoiberg with the extension idea and the coach accepted. It was one of many extensions Moos offered to his hand-picked coaches and staff members during his time as athletic director, a source indicated, which surprised the new administration of Trev Alberts upon their arrival.

Moos and Hoiberg signed it June 9, 2020 — three months after a 7-25 season to start the Hoiberg era, and three months into the COVID pandemic. Hoiberg’s contract now runs through the 2026-27 season — one year longer than that of women’s basketball coach Amy Williams, who signed a five-year deal in September 2021.

Hoiberg's extension is similar to the one NU leaders gave to football coach Scott Frost in November 2019, when Frost — despite owning a losing record — received two more years on his contract through the 2026 season. Frost and Alberts agreed to a reworked contract after this past season that reduced Frost's salary by $1 million and his buyout by millions more.

One difference: Nebraska brass made a big deal of Frost’s extension in 2019, announcing it hours before the Huskers played Wisconsin. No announcement was made of Hoiberg’s extension in June 2020.

Hoiberg’s buyout would dwarf that of former basketball coaches Tim Miles ($2.52 million) and Doc Sadler ($3.4 million), and former football coaches Mike Riley ($6.2 million), Bo Pelini ($6.54 million) and Bill Callahan ($3.14 million).

On Friday, before NU's 93-65 loss at Rutgers, Hoiberg declined to comment on his contract, but he did indicate the rebuild of the program was significant in the wake of Miles' firing.

The Huskers stand 6-10 with 15 games to play. They haven’t won a Big Ten game or beaten a power-conference opponent. Last month NU suffered 30-point losses in consecutive games for the first time in school history.

