Undefeated women's basketball teams South Dakota and South Dakota State clash

Two women’s basketball teams stand unbeaten in Summit League basketball play.

Those two teams — the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State — meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sanford Coyote Sports Complex in Vermillion.

Both the Coyotes and Jackrabbits are 4-0 in conference play.

The Coyotes have won nine straight games going into Saturday’s game. A lot of their success has come from their defensive success.

USD has the nation’s No. 30 defense, allowing 54.5 points per game. Over the last four games, the Coyotes have held their opponents under 60 points. Last week, North Dakota and North Dakota State were limited to sub-40 points.

The Coyotes, according to coach Dawn Plitzuweit, have focused their defense on guarding without fouling.

“For us, it’s little ways to continue to improve,” said Plitzuweit after last weekend’s win over the Bison. “I think we have to continue to find little ways to be more efficient.”

Then, during the Coyote Report from Coyote Sports Properties on Monday, Plitzuweit said that her team has also focused on perimeter defense.

On New Year’s Day, USD held the Bison to just three made 3-pointers.

“This group gets mad when they get scored on,” Plitzuweit said.

The Coyotes are hoping the Jackrabbits’ last visit will be emblematic of another strong defensive performance.

When SDSU last played in Vermillion, the Coyotes held the Jackrabbits to 48 points on Jan. 29, 2020.

In that game, South Dakota State was held to 36 percent from the floor, and just 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

USD has won six straight home games against the Jackrabbits.

Offensively, Hannah Sjerven could reach another milestone. If the USD senior scores 33 points on Saturday, she'll reach the 1,500-point milestone.

Sjerven will join teammate Chloe Lamb in that company, and USD will become one of six schools in the country to have two players with 1,500-plus points.

Plitzuweit also said Monday that she is excited to see a bigger crowd inside the SCSC. When the two North Dakota programs came into town, the students were at home on holiday break.

But, as classes resumed this week, the sixth-year Coyotes coach is eager to have some energy back in the building.

“It’s fun to play in those types of environments. What’s fun is that our fans get the game and appreciate basketball,” Plitzuweit said.

USD men to play

For the first time in two weeks, the Coyotes men’s basketball team returns to a game.

The last time that USD played in a game was on Dec. 22 against Kansas City where the Roos beat the Coyotes 67-58.

The Coyotes will resume their Summit League schedule at 6 p.m. Saturday with a meeting against the Jackrabbits up in Brookings.

The Coyotes were going to take some days off during the Christmas weekend and come back on the 26th, according to coach Todd Lee on Monday’s Coyote Report.

When the Coyotes came back on the day after Christmas, a few players showed symptoms of COVID-19.

There were players who tested positive for the virus, and the games against the Fighting Hawks and Bison had to be called off.

According to Lee, those players who tested positive were vaccinated, and just had some guys get sick.

There were two or three guys who were able to work out, and the program had to be on a 10-day pause.

“ We’ve done everything we’re supposed to do,” said Lee on Monday. “It’s unfortunate that it happened. We were waiting to get our guys back.”

When the Coyotes practiced on Monday, Lee admitted the players were a little winded. Those players who had to be quarantined weren’t able to work out on their own, as the apartment buildings in Vermillion don’t have gyms.

The Coyotes have spent the week getting ready for SDSU, which is the highest scoring team in the Summit.

When the Coyotes played the Jacks in a Summit doubleheader last season, USD held SDSU to 56 points in one of the contests.

Lee said the Coyotes have to play well defensively to do that again.

“We have to pick what we’re going to take away from them,” Lee said. “We’re not going to be able to take away everything. Last year, that may have been their lowest-scoring output, but that’s not going to happen all the time.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.