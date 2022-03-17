UPDATED: Morningside wins nailbiter to advance to NAIA women's basketball quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY – A come-from-behind victory has given Morningside a shot at the No. 1-ranked NAIA women’s basketball team in the country.

The sixth-ranked Mustangs rallied for a 71-67 triumph over No. 11 Carroll (Montana) in a Round of 16 national tournament contest Thursday at the Tyson Events Center.

Morningside, now 30-5 on the season, advanced to a quarterfinal opposite top-ranked Southeastern (Fla.) Saturday at 1 p.m.

Things looked a little dicey for the Mustangs with five minutes left in the third quarter. They trailed 50-40, but outscored Carroll 31-17 the rest of the way, notching their first 30-win season since the 2015-16 season and their eighth overall.

“Carroll is a great team, we knew going into it they were,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “They had a lot of size on us and had a great 3-point shooter and we knew it would be hard to score on them because of their length.

“I’m proud of our team, we got down 10 and it wasn’t looking good. Every time we’ve been in that situation all year we’ve fought back, so I knew we wouldn’t quit and we were able to make plays late.”

The last of Danielle Wagner’s five 3-pointers with 5:21 left in the third quarter gave Carroll a 50-40 lead. The Mustangs, though, began chipping away and eventually went ahead 55-54 on two free throws by Taylor Rodenburgh with 2.6 seconds remaining.

Rodenburgh, who scored a team-high 23 points, made the two biggest plays of the game for the Mustangs.

Carroll’s Jamie Pickens – who led all scorers with 24 points – made a 15-footer with 3:48 left in the game, putting the Saints in front 62-61. The 6-foot-2 Pickens, a transfer from the University of Montana, was a handful for the Mustangs the entire game.

West Sioux High School product Rodenburgh, however, slipped off a screen to the hoop and was fouled, converting a conventional 3-point play at the 2:22 mark. Then, after Sophia Peppers blocked a shot, Rodenburgh made another 3-point play on the exact same play, putting Morningside in front 67-62.

“I live for those type of things,” Rodenburgh said. “To be able to finish like that is awesome, but I just make sure everybody’s energy is up all the time.

“Those were set plays. Jamie told us to slip on those plays and both times it was wide open.”

Sienna Swannack made her only basket of the game, a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 10.5 seconds left, pulling Carroll within 69-67. But Sierra Mitchell calmly sank two free throws at the 8-second mark for Morningside.

“We just needed to get momentum back on our side,” Mitchell said. “We got some runs early on and then they went on some runs. We knew we had to respond and get some shots, so we talked that through in a couple timeouts and were able to come out and do that.

“We knew they had some height advantages, but we also had some advantages pushing the ball up the floor. We just tried to execute our game plan as best we could.”

Pickens and Maddie Geritz, another 6-foot-2 post, combined for 34 points and 12 rebounds. Pickens had 24 points and six boards, while Geritz contributed 10 and six, respectively. Wagner finished with 17 points for Carroll, which bowed out with a 27-8 record.

Mitchell, college women’s basketball’s all-time leader in 3-point goals, was the only other Morningside player in double figures with 19 points.

Sale said defense and rebounding were the main factors in his team’s comeback.

“When we lost to Dakota Wesleyan (GPAC tournament championship) there were too many seconds shots and they were pretty much one-and-done every time which helped a lot,” Sale said. “We did a good job of recognizing where their shooter (Wagner) was and not giving her too many open looks. Except for a five-minute stretch when we weren’t really guarding anybody, I thought our defense was really good.”

The game was tied 20-20 after one quarter and 38-38 at halftime, but Carroll went on a 12-2 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter to seize momentum.

Southeastern, the No. 1 seed in the Naismith quadrant, advanced with a 70-48 win over Bethel (Tenn.) in the opening game of the Round of 16.

“We have nothing to lose, the only ones who probably think we’re going to win are the ones in our locker room,” Sale said. “They’re long and athletic. It will be a hard game, but I’m confident our team is going to play well.”

