WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff upsets No. 18 Morningside thanks to 3-point success

Morningside's Sophia Peppers leaps for a shot past Briar Cliff's Payton Slaughter during Morningside University vs Briar Cliff University basketball action, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Morningside's Sophia Peppers shoots a layup as Briar Cliff's Kennedy Benne swats the ball away from the basket during Morningside University vs Briar Cliff University basketball action, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Morningside's McKenna Sims dribbles toward the basket as Briar Cliff's Payton Slaughter defends her during Morningside University vs Briar Cliff University basketball action, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Morningside's Chloe Lofstrom shoots a layup as Briar Cliff's Madelyn Deitchler defends her during Morningside University vs Briar Cliff University basketball action, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Briar Cliff's Kyle Boerhave leaps for a shot as Morningside's Trey Brown defends him during Morningside University vs Briar Cliff University basketball action, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Newman Flanagan Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
The senior guard from Sheldon, Iowa, certainly wasn’t the only BCU scorer to have made a 3-pointer.
The Chargers saw 17 out of 36 3s go through the nylon on Wednesday, with 10 of those coming in the first half.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad Conner Groves led the Chargers’ attack with six made 3s.
“That was an exciting win,” said Groves, who had a 23-point game. “We certainly got it going early, and that helped. I thought we did a great job of finding the open guy and the guy with the hot hand.”
Groves led off the second half by hitting a 3 that extended the Chargers’ lead to 17 points.
Groves hit a clutch 3 with 3:30 left, and that gave the Chargers a four-point lead.
Nick Hoyt nailed a trio of treys that helped the Chargers eke out a win at home over Morningside.
Quinn Vesey also had two made 3s.
It’s the most number of 3s made and attempted by BCU this season, but it’s not off by a wide margin.
BCU nailed 11 3s in both the win over Northwestern last Wednesday night, and then against No. 3 William Penn in the week before Thanksgiving.
The 3-point shot isn’t really the Chargers’ calling card. They prefer to get the ball in the paint, but when the guards are hitting from outside, that’s what you go to.
“I like it when they go in,” BCU coach Mark Svagera said. “Conner Groves got it going tonight, and that was awesome, and Jaden has been shooting incredibly well for the last couple weeks.
“That is more than we’ve shot this year,” Svagera said. “I thought our guys did a great job of making extra passes. We have so many guys, when they’re open, we need them to shoot the ball.”
Morningside, however, made things close in the second half.
The Mustangs got to within a point on the road against the Chargers, thanks to a 16-0 run that nearly lasted five minutes.
Joey Skoff — who led Morningside with a career-high 25 points — led off the rally at 12:10 with a two-point shot in the paint. Before Skoff made that shot, the Mustangs trailed by 19 points.
Skoff scored nine of those 16 points, and his two-point shot with 7:59 left in the game brought the Mustangs to a 60-57 deficit.
While that was going on, BCU committed six turnovers and missed four shot attempts.
“You can’t spot a good team 19 points,” Morningside coach Trent Miller said. “BCU, anytime we had a miscommunication or a defensive lapse, they made us pay. They made tough shots, and they made open shots.
“We had moments where we were chasing too much,” Miller said. “They got downhill too far, and they got the ball where we didn’t want the ball to be.”
Three Morningside starters ended up in double figures. Zach Imig had an 18-point, 11-rebound game, while Aidan Vanderloo had 16 points and Trey Brown 10.
The Mustangs were 6-for-18 from the 3-point range.
