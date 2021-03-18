WATCH NOW: Clarke wins rubber-match game against Heart of America foe MidAmerica Nazarene

SIOUX CITY — The rubber match went to Clarke University and with it a trip to the NAIA national women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals.
The Pride from Dubuque, Iowa, pulled out a 63-60 victory over Heart of America Conference rival MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) in a Round of 16 game at the Tyson Events Center Thursday night.
The squads had split their previous two games, MidAmerica Nazarene winning during the regular season and Clarke in the conference tournament championship.
“We knew going into it that it was going to be a battle,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “There was no way it was going to be more than a five-point game. We’ve seen each other too many times throughout the season that we know exactly what each other do.
“Down the stretch it just comes down to the details. The last three possessions when we were on the free throw line, we had to focus on the details. They got a couple big time rebounds and knocked down a couple big time free throws, but we were able to secure the basketball on our end of the floor to come out with the win.”
Clarke (23-2) had to fend off a furious rally fueled by a rare sequence in the closing seconds.
Giana Michels of Clarke made the second of two free throws with 30 seconds left, giving her team a 61-55 lead.
Then, Rachel Seibold of MidAmerica Nazarene was fouled 10 seconds later. She made the first free throw and missed the second, but Mackenzie Loe grabbed the rebound and scored while being fouled.
That made the score 61-58, but Loe missed her free throw attempt with 19.8 seconds left. However, teammate Anna Roulston swooped in for the rebound and was fouled, converting both free throws with 18.3 ticks remaining.
Clarke’s Morgan Pitz knocked down two big free throws at the 15.3-second mark. MidAmerica Nazarene, though, was unable to get off a potential game-tying 3-point attempt before the buzzer sounded.
“The big thing for us is that we have to understand this is March,” Boyd said. “There aren’t going to be any easy games, no matter how much you see each other or if it’s the first time you’ve come in contact in a matchup.
“The smartest thing for us to do is just stick to our game plan. Whether other teams exploit different things, we have to be OK with going to our plan B and buy into that.”
The biggest lead was eight points, 58-50, by Clarke with 4:27 left in the game. It was tied 14-14 after one quarter and the Pride clung to a 28-27 halftime lead. Heading into the fourth quarter, Clarke led 45-42.
Morgan Pitz had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, making all nine of her free throw attempts. Nicole McDermott also scored 16 for Clarke, while Michels added 13 points.