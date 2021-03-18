WATCH NOW: Clarke wins rubber-match game against Heart of America foe MidAmerica Nazarene

Then, Rachel Seibold of MidAmerica Nazarene was fouled 10 seconds later. She made the first free throw and missed the second, but Mackenzie Loe grabbed the rebound and scored while being fouled.

That made the score 61-58, but Loe missed her free throw attempt with 19.8 seconds left. However, teammate Anna Roulston swooped in for the rebound and was fouled, converting both free throws with 18.3 ticks remaining.

Clarke’s Morgan Pitz knocked down two big free throws at the 15.3-second mark. MidAmerica Nazarene, though, was unable to get off a potential game-tying 3-point attempt before the buzzer sounded.

“The big thing for us is that we have to understand this is March,” Boyd said. “There aren’t going to be any easy games, no matter how much you see each other or if it’s the first time you’ve come in contact in a matchup.

“The smartest thing for us to do is just stick to our game plan. Whether other teams exploit different things, we have to be OK with going to our plan B and buy into that.”

The biggest lead was eight points, 58-50, by Clarke with 4:27 left in the game. It was tied 14-14 after one quarter and the Pride clung to a 28-27 halftime lead. Heading into the fourth quarter, Clarke led 45-42.