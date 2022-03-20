WATCH NOW: Dordt women's basketball pulls away with 10-0 fourth-quarter run

SIOUX CITY — Macey Nielson wasn’t afraid to take what she called the second biggest shot of her basketball playing days.

The Dordt University sophomore from Sioux Falls Roosevelt hit a key 3-pointer that sparked a late 10-0 run on Saturday, and that last-minute scurry allowed the Defenders to beat The Master’s University 72-56 in the NAIA women’s basketball quarterfinals.

Dordt will play in Monday’s semifinal against Southeastern at 6 p.m.

Nielson hit her 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 6 seconds left gave the Defenders a 57-54 lead. It was Nielson’s second 3 of the night, but it was by far the biggest she hit at Tyson Events Center.

The Mustangs were focused on the paint, not allowing forwards like Ashtyn Veerbeek, Karly Gustafson or Janie Schoonhoven to score from within 15 feet.

So, when Schoonhoven had the ball, she saw Nielson out open at the top of the key, and passed her the ball.

“I tend to stay behind the 3-point line, that’s kind of what I do,” Nielson said. “I rely on my teammates to draw two people attacking the lane, and (Schoonhoven) passed me the ball. It was a dime and it was in the second I touched the ball.

“Honestly, I don’t think too much when I catch the ball,” Nielson added. “I trust all of my preparation and the work I’ve put in. I held my follow-through a little bit. That was awesome.”

Nielson also knew she was due for a big shot. Dordt coach Bill Harmsen subbed her out a little earlier than usual in Friday’s win over Campbellsville, and that motivated Nielson to take some extra shots in shootaround so that she could be ready if asked.

“She came through big,” Harmsen said. “That’s when we’re at our best is when our post players play inside-out. That was not a freshman play. That was a great play.”

Nielson has hit a game-winning shot, however.

That came last season against Midland, and it happened at home.

The shot came on Jan. 2, 2021, as the Warriors were ahead with less than 30 seconds left. The Defenders had the ball, and worked it around to Nielson, who calmly hit a corner 3-ball with about 13 seconds left to give the Defenders the win there.

Nielson’s 3 on Saturday got the Defenders going when they needed it the most.

Karly Gustafson then made a nice move in the paint that got her an open layup. She got the ball near the elbow and she used her nifty feet to get the rim past the Mustangs’ length. She also used the rim as a shield to avoid her shot getting blocked.

That shot gave Gustafson her 11th and 12th points of the night, and she also got 10 rebounds for a double-double.

“It’s the work that you put in the offseason and the weight room,” Gustafson said. “I think it’s just keep attacking. We needed to just keep going at it. I think for me, it’s not thinking. Sometimes I’ll get the ball, and I have to think what move do I need to make to get around her? If I just let my body do the work, it usually works better for me.”

Nielson’s 3 wasn’t the only big one during the fourth-quarter run.

Mya Chmielewski hit an open 3 with 3:05 left. Chmielewski got open thanks to a good kick-out pass from Ashtyn Veerbeek.

“Those guys are going to hit them and they took the opportunity when it arrived,” Harmsen said.

The Defenders didn’t shoot many 3s on Saturday — just 13 — because Harmsen wanted the Defenders to be disciplined offensively.

That word, according to Harmsen, hasn’t been said much on the offensive end, but the Defenders knew every shot mattered against a quality TMU squad.

Bailey Beckman closed out the 10-0 run with two free throws, as the Defenders were in the bonus.

The Defenders led 31-24 at the half.

Veerbeek led Dordt (28-8) with 22 points. She was 6-for-17 from the floor, and made eight of nine free throws.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.