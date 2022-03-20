WATCH NOW: Dordt women's basketball pulls away with 10-0 fourth-quarter run

Dordt's Karly Gustafson fights to keep the ball away from Master's Rebekah Throns during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek takes a shot past Master's Giani Wimbish-Gay during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Dordt's Bailey Beckman dribbles down the court as Master's Tristen Gardner defends her during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Dordt University students cheer as Dordt scores against Campbellsville University in the NAIA Women’s Basketball tournament round of 16 at the Tyson Events Center, Friday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2022.
SIOUX CITY — Macey Nielson wasn’t afraid to take what she called the second biggest shot of her basketball playing days.
The Dordt University sophomore from Sioux Falls Roosevelt hit a key 3-pointer that sparked a late 10-0 run on Saturday, and that last-minute scurry allowed the Defenders to beat The Master’s University 72-56 in the NAIA women’s basketball quarterfinals.
Dordt will play in Monday’s semifinal against Southeastern at 6 p.m.
Nielson hit her 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 6 seconds left gave the Defenders a 57-54 lead. It was Nielson’s second 3 of the night, but it was by far the biggest she hit at Tyson Events Center.
The Mustangs were focused on the paint, not allowing forwards like Ashtyn Veerbeek, Karly Gustafson or Janie Schoonhoven to score from within 15 feet.
Dordt's Karly Gustafson fights to keep the ball away from Master's Rebekah Throns during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Master's Stephanie Soares takes a shot past Dordt's Hayden Heimensen, left, during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Master's Madeline Cooke shoots the ball as Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek, left, defends her during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Master's Giani Wimbish-Gay takes a shot as Dordt's Bailey Beckman defends her Master's Giani Wimbish-Gay takes a shot as 'dw defends her during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Dordt head coach Bill Harmsen gives his team last minute advice before the second quarter during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Master's head coach Lisa Zamroz gives her team last minute advice before the second quarter during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Dordt's Hayden Heimensen dribbles towards the basket as Master's Giani Wimbish-Gay defends her during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek takes a shot past Master's Giani Wimbish-Gay during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek shoots a layup as Master's Stephanie Soares tries to block her during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Dordt players cheer after their teammate was fouled during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Dordt's Janie Schoonhoven prepares for a shot as Master's Allyson Pettit, right, tries to steal the ball during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Dordt's Bailey Beckman dribbles down the court as Master's Tristen Gardner defends her during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Master's Giani Wimbish-Gay looks for a shot past Dordt's Mya Chmielewski during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Master's Giani Wimbish-Gay leaps for a shot as Dordt's Bailey Beckman defends her during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell fights to keep the ball away from Southeastern's Rebecca Cook during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Southeastern's Rebecca Cook looks for a shot as Morningside's Aspen Jansa, right, and McKenna Sims, left, defend her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell shoots a three-pointer as Southeastern's Raegan Linster defends her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday in Sioux City.
Morningside's Taylor Rodenburgh leaps for a shot as Southeastern's Leilah Vigil defends her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Southeastern's Angela Perry leaps for a shot as Morningside's Sophia Peppers defends her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Southeastern's Marta Aranda shoots a three-pointer as Morningside's Taylor Rodenburgh defends her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Southeastern's Raegan Linster takes a shot as Morningside's McKenna Sims defends her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Southeastern's Rebecca Cook dribbles to the basket as Morningside's Aspen Jansa defends her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Morningside University students cheer as their team scores against Southeastern University in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship quarterfinals at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Morningside's Sophia Peppers takes a shot as Southeastern's Jade Odom defends her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Morningside's McKenna Sims leaps for a shot as Southeastern's Rebecca Cook defends her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell shoots a layup as Southeastern's Raegan Linster defends her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Southeastern's Tahanee Bennell collides with Morningside's Sophia Peppers as she tries to make a pass during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Southeastern University players cheer as they score against Morningside University in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship quarterfinals at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Southeastern's Angela Perry takes a shot as Morningside's Sophia Peppers defends her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell, right, steals the ball from Southeastern's Rebecca Cook during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Southeastern's Rebecca Cook takes a shot past Morningside's Sophia Peppers during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Southeastern's Tahanee Bennell dribbles to the basket past Morningside's Alexis Spier during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
“I tend to stay behind the 3-point line, that’s kind of what I do,” Nielson said. “I rely on my teammates to draw two people attacking the lane, and (Schoonhoven) passed me the ball. It was a dime and it was in the second I touched the ball.
“Honestly, I don’t think too much when I catch the ball,” Nielson added. “I trust all of my preparation and the work I’ve put in. I held my follow-through a little bit. That was awesome.”
Nielson also knew she was due for a big shot. Dordt coach Bill Harmsen subbed her out a little earlier than usual in Friday’s win over Campbellsville, and that motivated Nielson to take some extra shots in shootaround so that she could be ready if asked.
“She came through big,” Harmsen said. “That’s when we’re at our best is when our post players play inside-out. That was not a freshman play. That was a great play.”
Nielson has hit a game-winning shot, however.
That came last season against Midland, and it happened at home.
The shot came on Jan. 2, 2021, as the Warriors were ahead with less than 30 seconds left. The Defenders had the ball, and worked it around to Nielson, who calmly hit a corner 3-ball with about 13 seconds left to give the Defenders the win there.
Nielson’s 3 on Saturday got the Defenders going when they needed it the most.
Karly Gustafson then made a nice move in the paint that got her an open layup. She got the ball near the elbow and she used her nifty feet to get the rim past the Mustangs’ length. She also used the rim as a shield to avoid her shot getting blocked.
That shot gave Gustafson her 11th and 12th points of the night, and she also got 10 rebounds for a double-double.
“It’s the work that you put in the offseason and the weight room,” Gustafson said. “I think it’s just keep attacking. We needed to just keep going at it. I think for me, it’s not thinking. Sometimes I’ll get the ball, and I have to think what move do I need to make to get around her? If I just let my body do the work, it usually works better for me.”
Nielson’s 3 wasn’t the only big one during the fourth-quarter run.
Mya Chmielewski hit an open 3 with 3:05 left. Chmielewski got open thanks to a good kick-out pass from Ashtyn Veerbeek.
“Those guys are going to hit them and they took the opportunity when it arrived,” Harmsen said.
The Defenders didn’t shoot many 3s on Saturday — just 13 — because Harmsen wanted the Defenders to be disciplined offensively.
That word, according to Harmsen, hasn’t been said much on the offensive end, but the Defenders knew every shot mattered against a quality TMU squad.
Bailey Beckman closed out the 10-0 run with two free throws, as the Defenders were in the bonus.
The Defenders led 31-24 at the half.
Veerbeek led Dordt (28-8) with 22 points. She was 6-for-17 from the floor, and made eight of nine free throws.
Sierra Mitchell scored 27 points in her final game as a Mustangs, hitting seven 3-pointers out of 15 attempts. She was 9-for-18 overall, and broke the all-time 3-point career shooting record in all of college basketball.
Dordt's Karly Gustafson fights to keep the ball away from Master's Rebekah Throns during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek takes a shot past Master's Giani Wimbish-Gay during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Dordt's Bailey Beckman dribbles down the court as Master's Tristen Gardner defends her during Dordt University vs The Master's University quarterfinal basketball action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.
Dordt University students cheer as Dordt scores against Campbellsville University in the NAIA Women’s Basketball tournament round of 16 at the Tyson Events Center, Friday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2022.