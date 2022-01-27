WATCH NOW: Morningside battles back from first-half deficit to beat Northwestern

SIOUX CITY — Morningside is more than likely going to have to navigate through the rest of the men’s basketball season without one of its top players.

Senior post Trey Brown, a returning All-Great Plains Athletic Conference performer, fractured his right foot a couple of weeks ago. The 6-foot-7 standout was on the bench in a walking boot Wednesday night, watching his teammates stage a stunning come-from-behind 83-80 victory over Northwestern in Allee Gym.

With the win, Morningside, 12-7 overall, moved into a tie for third place in the GPAC with a 9-5 mark.

Northwestern (17-7, 9-5), had a 35-22 lead just past the midway point of the first half. From there, Morningside outscored the Red Raiders 23-12 the rest of the half.

The play of the game occurred just before intermission, sending the sizeable partisan gathering into a frenzy.

Northwestern still had a 47-42 lead and possession of the ball entering the final seconds of the half.

However, Mustang junior Will Pottebaum came up with a steal in the closing seconds, then lofted a half-court shot at the buzzer that found nothing but the bottom of the net.

That pulled Morningside within two points and set the stage for a tense second half that saw neither team lead by more than five points.

East High product Aidan Vanderloo drained a 3-pointer with 2:35 left, snapping a 78-78 tie. Vanderloo, who scored a team-high 19 points, added a 15-footer with 45 seconds remaining, giving Morningside its biggest lead, 83-78.

Northwestern’s Alex Van Kalsbeek – who played just nine minutes in the first half because of foul trouble – scored with 36.2 ticks remaining. After a missed free throw, the Red Raiders got it back and Noah Slagter just missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left.

“All we talk about is the biggest game is the next one,” first-year Morningside coach Trent Miller said. “Northwestern is an incredibly talented squad and we knew we had to put 40 minutes together to be in the game and have a chance to win.

“I’m really proud of the guys for the fight they showed and the execution down the stretch.”

Northwestern was on fire to start the game, nailing six 3-pointers in the first nine minutes to open up a 15-point advantage. Grant DeMeulenaere scored 16 points and Matt Onken 11 before intermission and the Red Raiders shot 57 percent from the field.

Morningside, though, made 53 percent of its shots, including the bomb by Pottebaum at the horn.

“Will’s been fighting,” Miller said. “The last couple of weeks he hasn’t had the ball drop like he normally has. Tonight we put him in and he made plays, gave us a great spark and obviously that half-courter was a lot of fun.”

Vanderloo, a sophomore, was one of four Mustangs in double figures. Trey Powers and Joey Skoff chipped in 15 points apiece and Zach Imig 11 points. Pottebaum finished with nine points and Ely Doble eight.

Doble and Collin Hill – among others – stepped in for the injured Brown and had he unenviable task of trying to slow Van Kalsbeek, one of the top players in the conference.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore wound up with 22 points (17 in the second half) and eight rebounds, but had to work hard to get open the entire contest. DeMeulenaere finished with 21 points, Matt Onken 13 and Trent Hilbrands 11 points.

Hilbrands, a senior from Le Mars High School, became the seventh player in Northwestern history to reach 2,000 career points with a bucket early in the second half.

“Morningside played hard and tried to make things chaotic defensively,” Northwestern coach Kris Korver said. “They had a lot of things go their way, but that’s basketball and the rigors of a season.

“The bottom line is, adversity is a chance to show off and you have to show off when things are tough. I thought both teams really battled in the second half.”

Vanderloo finished 8-for-12 from the field, while Powers and Skoff grabbed seven and six rebounds, respectively.

“Credit to our guys, we got down early, we played through it and just played through it,” Vanderloo said. “At the start of the game I thought we were a little soft, but credit Northwestern, they were just on fire. Ely Doble and Collin Hill did a phenomenal job tonight. They gave it everything they had and played really hard.”

Brown, averaging just under 14 points and eight rebounds per game, originally fractured his foot last May. He underwent surgery and was ready to play the extra season he was granted because of the pandemic.

However, in a game against Doane on Jan. 15, he landed on his foot and felt a pop.

“We’re so lucky to have had him as long as we have,” Miller said. “It’s going to be tough for him to come back. But he’s still a leader for this team, he does so much for our guys from a teaching standpoint. So he’s still there in a lot of ways.”

Morningside and Northwestern are each 2.5 games behind frontrunner Briar Cliff in the GPAC standings. Concordia is second in the league with a 10-4 mark.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0