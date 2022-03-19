WATCH NOW: Morningside bids farewell to three seniors in quarterfinal loss

SIOUX CITY — Even before the final buzzer sounded, Sierra Mitchell couldn’t avoid the harsh reality.

Her career as a Morningside women’s basketball player had come to an end.

Mitchell was one of three seniors who played in their final game with the Mustangs, as they fell short 84-79 in the NAIA women’s basketball quarterfinals at the Tyson Events Center.

Mitchell scored 27 points in her finale, making seven 3-pointers to add to her record-breaking total of 530-plus.

The senior from suburban Des Moines didn’t care about the points, however. She was heartbroken that her time with the Mustangs ended a few days earlier than she hoped.

“A lot of thoughts, a lot of memories and a lot of emotions,” said Mitchell with her face red and tears still welled up in her eyes. “I’m just so thankful for the last five years. I’m blessed to have gotten that fifth year, because not everyone gets that opportunity. I’m thankful to the Lord above and to my coaches and teammates for making me a better player. They always believed in me.”

Mitchell couldn’t quite pick out which memories stood out to her, and there are several. From breaking college’s basketball’s 3-point career record on Saturday, to games where she took over, Mitchell admitted that those memories over the last five years started to blur together.

What isn’t blurry, however, is the legacy Mitchell leaves behind.

She became Morningside’s all-time leading scorer back in January, passing Amy Wilhelm. Wilhelm held that record for 35 years before Mitchell became the all-time scorer.

Mitchell made more than 500 3s in her career, and she scored well into the millennium mark.

Mitchell most cared about being a role model for the younger fans in the stands who looked up to her and wanted to be like her.

“I just hope that I inspire … I coach a lot of young girls at The Arena (Sports Academy), and a lot of them tell me that they’re coming to the game and going to be in the stands, and I just want to inspire them to follow their dreams,” Mitchell said.

Even in the final seconds on Saturday, even when the Fire had the game in-hand, Mitchell never stopped.

That was her mantra. She wanted to give 100 percent effort each and every time shestepped onto the basketball court, no matter if it was Allee Gym or the Tyson Events Center.

She did so on Saturday, and she even had the assist to the final basket, which was to Sophia Peppers with 13 seconds left in the game.

“I was thinking that even in that last rebound to foul to do whatever I could to keep the game going,” Mitchell said. “The whole time, I thought we could come back.”

Mitchell’s journey started in Jan. 2017, when she signed to become a Mustang from Southeast Polk High School.

Mitchell wasn’t the biggest guard in the area, but she was thankful that coach Jamie Sale found a guard who eventually became a household name among Mustangs fans.

“I’m thankful Jamie took a chance on me,” Mitchell said. “It’s not about the size. It’s about the hard work and the things you do behind the scenes that people don’t see. First one in the gym, last one out. It’s about the fight in me.”

Sale gave Mitchell the green light from the get-go, which is why Mitchell was able to rack up so many made shots in her five-year career.

Sale said that he’ll miss Mitchell, Taylor Rodenburgh and Madison Clayton, as they are the trio not returning to the Mustangs as their eligibility expires at the end of the school year.

“It’s really hard when you have players who mean so much to this program,” Sale said. “They’ve gotten us back on the map and playing the way we want to play. This team just gets along so well. It’s like you’re losing three people out of your family.”

Mustangs start strong

Sale’s game plan was simple: Keep up with the Fire and make them extend the floor as much as possible.

He knew that playing a fast-paced game was really the only way to keep up with the Fire, and for the first two and a half quarters, it worked.

The Mustangs and Fire traded shots in the first quarter, and when the stanza ended, Southeastern led 24-18. Morningside made 38 percent of its shots while Southeastern went at a 47 percent clip.

The Fire led by 10 points about midway through the second quarter, but the Mustangs went on a 15-2 run that gave Morningside a 36-33 lead.

Chloe Lofstrom started it off with two free throws then Mitchell made a 3-pointer that cut the 10-point deficit to five.

After Fire center Angela Perry made two free throws, Mitchell countered back with another 3-pointer.

Lofstrom made a free throw, then Aspen Jansa made arguably her two biggest 3s of the season, both coming consecutively.

That brought the Mustangs crowd to its feet, and that amped up the student section even more. The Mustangs may not have played in front of a huge crowd Thursday afternoon, but most of the lower bowl was full of Morningside fans.

Southeastern held a one-point lead at the half, but the Mustangs felt good going into the half.

“We just fought the whole time,” Sale said. “We knew we would have to make it up-tempo. I think we did that. We hit 16 3s, which was awesome, but they hit theirs too.”

Fire play more physical

Fire coach Tim Hays didn’t make too many adjustments at the half, but he did have one request: Play more physical.

They did that, and the officiating crew of Molly Mueller, Ike Jessee and Stacey Lee let them play.

The Fire made the Mustangs’ offense harder to navigate, especially in the paint.

Chloe Lofstrom made a basket in the paint with 6:50 left in the third quarter, then Mitchell made a layup in the paint about 80 seconds later.

The Mustangs didn’t earn points from the paint again until the final minute, as Lofstrom was fouled in the paint with 42 seconds left in the quarter.

Despite that, the Mustangs still stayed within seven points.

The Fire grew their lead to 16 with 5:14 left, and it seemed like the energy was completely out of the building.

But, remember Mitchell said that she doesn’t go down without a fight.

The Mustangs certainly didn’t.

The Mustangs went on another 15-2 run and with 2:27 left, the Mustangs trailed 79-76. The Mustangs hit four 3s — two from Mitchell, one from Taylor Rodenburgh and one from Alexis Spier — in that stretch.

Morningside missed three shots, until Peppers hit the final one of the season with 13 seconds left.

“They never gave up,” Sale said. “It just didn’t work out. I can’t be any more proud of the team. They’re just good. Southeastern is just a good team. I don’t know if there was much more we could do differently.

“They have a lot of transfers, but we have a lot of local kids that take pride in playing for Morningside,” Sale added. “They play their hearts out. We’re a team that plays as hard as we can.”

