WATCH NOW: Morningside wins nailbiter to advance to NAIA women's basketball quarterfinals

Morningside's Taylor Rodenburgh reaches for a rebound in front of Carroll's Christine Denny during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Morningside's Aspen Jansa (24), Lauren Hedlund (15) Chloe Lofstrom and assistant coach Bryan Alfredson celebrate in the final moments of the team's win over Carroll College in round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside won the game, 71-67.
Morningside's Taylor Rodenburgh shoots during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside won the game, 71-67.
Morningside's Aspen Jansa (24), Lauren Hedlund (15) Chloe Lofstrom and assistant coach Bryan Alfredson celebrate in the final moments of the team's win over Carroll College in round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside won the game, 71-67.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell shoots under pressure from Carroll's Kamden Hilborn during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Morningside's Taylor Rodenburgh drives to the basket while being pressured by Carroll's Sienna Swannack during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Morningside's Taylor Rodenburgh drives to the basket while being pressured by Carroll's Sienna Swannack during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell loses the ball under pressure form Carroll's Christine Denny during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Carroll's Jamie Pickens grabs a rebound over Morningside's Sophia Peppers during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside won the game, 71-67.
Morningside's Taylor Rodenburgh reaches for a rebound in front of Carroll's Christine Denny during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Morningside's Sophia Peppers has her shot blocked by Carroll's Jamie Pickens (42) and she and Christine Denny defend during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Carroll coach Rachelle Sayers talks to her team at a time out during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Morningside's Chloe Lofstrom shoots while being guarded by Carroll's Maddie Geritz during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Morningside's McKenna Sims shoots while being guarded by Carroll's Kamden Hilborn during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Morningside's Sophia Peppers shoots in front of Carroll's Christine Denny during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Morningside's Sophia Peppers and Carroll's Jamie Pickens reach for a rebound during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Morningside coach Jamie Sale watches the action on the court during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Carroll's Danielle Wagner drives around Morningside's Lauren Hedlund during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Bethel's Keely Morrow, left, Southeastern's Rebecca Cook and Bethel's Mickey Head reach for a rebound during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern's Raegan Linster passes around Bethel's Ryann Roberts (13) during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern's Tahanee Bennell, center, celebrates with teammates Jade Odom (4) and Haley Howarth (2) in the closing seconds of the Florida team's 70-48 win over Bethel University in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament Thursday at the Tyson Events Center. Bennell hails from the island state of Tasmania.
Southeastern's Gabby Suarez shoots over Bethel's Ryann Roberts during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern's Leilah Vigil moves to the basket under heavy pressure from Bethel's Kyla Taylor during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern's Leilah Vigil looks to shoot during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern's Rebecca Cook shoots while being fouled by Bethel's Millie Bryant during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern's Tahanee Bennell drives around Bethel's Ryann Roberts during a first-round game in the NAIA National Women's Basketball Championship Thursday at the Tyson Events Center. Bennell hails from the island state of Tasmania.
Bethel's Kyla Taylor grabs a rebound in front of Southeastern's Leilah Vigil during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern's Angela Perry tries to keep the ball away from Bethel's Mickey Head during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Bethel's Mickey Head pulls down a rebound over Southeastern's Leilah Vigil during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern's Angela Perry shoots over Bethel's Mickey Head during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern coach Tim Hays talks to his starters before the start of Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern's Haley Howarth knocks the ball away from Bethel's Millie Bryant during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern's Tahanee Bennell guards Bethel's Keely Morrow during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Bethel's Kyla Taylor passes past Southeastern's Marta Aranda during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern coach Tim Hays talks to his team during Southeastern University vs Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Bethel was leading at the half, 26-23.
Southeastern's Tahanee Bennell, right, celebrates with teammate Jade Odom (4) in the closing seconds of the team's win over Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Southeastern won the game, 70-48.
Southeastern's Tahanee Bennell, center, celebrates with teammates Jade Odom (4) and Haley Howarth (2) in the closing seconds of the team's win over Bethel University round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Southeastern won the game, 70-48.
Morningside, now 30-5 on the season, advanced to a quarterfinal opposite top-ranked Southeastern (Fla.) Saturday at 1 p.m.
Things looked a little dicey for the Mustangs with five minutes left in the third quarter. They trailed 50-40, but outscored Carroll 31-17 the rest of the way, notching their first 30-win season since the 2015-16 season and their eighth overall.
“Carroll is a great team, we knew going into it they were,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “They had a lot of size on us and had a great 3-point shooter and we knew it would be hard to score on them because of their length.
“I’m proud of our team, we got down 10 and it wasn’t looking good. Every time we’ve been in that situation all year we’ve fought back, so I knew we wouldn’t quit and we were able to make plays late.”
The last of Danielle Wagner’s five 3-pointers with 5:21 left in the third quarter gave Carroll a 50-40 lead. The Mustangs, though, began chipping away and eventually went ahead 55-54 on two free throws by Taylor Rodenburgh with 2.6 seconds remaining.
Rodenburgh, who scored a team-high 23 points, made the two biggest plays of the game for the Mustangs.
Carroll’s Jamie Pickens – who led all scorers with 24 points – made a 15-footer with 3:48 left in the game, putting the Saints in front 62-61. The 6-foot-2 Pickens, a transfer from the University of Montana, was a handful for the Mustangs the entire game.
West Sioux High School product Rodenburgh, however, slipped off a screen to the hoop and was fouled, converting a conventional 3-point play at the 2:22 mark. Then, after Sophia Peppers blocked a shot, Rodenburgh made another 3-point play on the exact same play, putting Morningside in front 67-62.
“I live for those type of things,” Rodenburgh said. “To be able to finish like that is awesome, but I just make sure everybody’s energy is up all the time.
“Those were set plays. Jamie told us to slip on those plays and both times it was wide open.”
Sienna Swannack made her only basket of the game, a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 10.5 seconds left, pulling Carroll within 69-67. But Sierra Mitchell calmly sank two free throws at the 8-second mark for Morningside.
“We just needed to get momentum back on our side,” Mitchell said. “We got some runs early on and then they went on some runs. We knew we had to respond and get some shots, so we talked that through in a couple timeouts and were able to come out and do that.
“We knew they had some height advantages, but we also had some advantages pushing the ball up the floor. We just tried to execute our game plan as best we could.”
Pickens and Maddie Geritz, another 6-foot-2 post, combined for 34 points and 12 rebounds. Pickens had 24 points and six boards, while Geritz contributed 10 and six, respectively. Wagner finished with 17 points for Carroll, which bowed out with a 27-8 record.
Mitchell, college women’s basketball’s all-time leader in 3-point goals, was the only other Morningside player in double figures with 19 points.
Sale said defense and rebounding were the main factors in his team’s comeback.
“When we lost to Dakota Wesleyan (GPAC tournament championship) there were too many seconds shots and they were pretty much one-and-done every time which helped a lot,” Sale said. “We did a good job of recognizing where their shooter (Wagner) was and not giving her too many open looks. Except for a five-minute stretch when we weren’t really guarding anybody, I thought our defense was really good.”
The game was tied 20-20 after one quarter and 38-38 at halftime, but Carroll went on a 12-2 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter to seize momentum.
Southeastern, the No. 1 seed in the Naismith quadrant, advanced with a 70-48 win over Bethel (Tenn.) in the opening game of the Round of 16.
“We have nothing to lose, the only ones who probably think we’re going to win are the ones in our locker room,” Sale said. “They’re long and athletic. It will be a hard game, but I’m confident our team is going to play well.”
Morningside's Taylor Rodenburgh reaches for a rebound in front of Carroll's Christine Denny during Morningside University vs Carroll College round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The game was ties at the half, 38-38.
Morningside's Aspen Jansa (24), Lauren Hedlund (15) Chloe Lofstrom and assistant coach Bryan Alfredson celebrate in the final moments of the team's win over Carroll College in round of 16 action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside won the game, 71-67.