WATCH NOW: Mustangs reach quarterfinals for first time since 2016

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside filled out the Elite Eight of the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Championship with a convincing victory Friday night.
The Mustangs came to life in the second half and eventually downed St. Francis (Ill.) 53-42 in the last Round of 16 game at the Tyson Events Center.
Morningside, now 28-2 after its 22nd straight win, scored the first 12 points of the third quarter to break open what was then a tight game.
The win earned Morningside its first trip to the national quarterfinals since 2016. Waiting for the Mustangs in the Elite Eight was GPAC rival Concordia.
Chicagoland Athletic Conference power St. Francis kept it close in the first half, utilizing the typical style of head coach Steve Brooks.
Brooks, a longtime national tournament fixture who guided Indiana Wesleyan to a couple of NAIA Division II titles, favors a deliberate offense and his teams have always played lock-down defense.
The milking of the clock worked in the first half, with Morningside leading 11-8 after one quarter and 24-21 at halftime.
Chloe Lofstrom opened the second half with a putback before Sierra Mitchell canned a 3-pointer for the Mustangs.
Mitchell then reached a milestone with the first of two free throws. The senior from Pleasant Hill, Iowa, became the fourth player in Morningside history to eclipse 2,000 career points.
She joins Amy Wilhelm, Megan Cloud and Brittany Carper -- the top three scorers in school history -- on the exclusive list.
“That is quite an honor and I didn’t know anything about it,” said a surprised Mitchell. “I can’t do what I do without my teammates so I have to give them all the credit for that.”
Mitchell needed six points to reach 2,000 and finished with 11. Sophia Peppers paced the Mustangs with 16 points.
“We knew it would be hard to score and obviously we didn’t shoot the ball too well,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “But they only give up 49 points a game so we knew it would be a battle throughout the game.
“Thankfully it’s not a beauty contest because it wasn’t a beautiful game to watch. They were getting stops and we were too, I was very happy with our defense. We forced some turnovers and didn’t allow them to get on the boards too much.”
Morningside advanced to its first quarterfinal since the 2016 season, a year after it won its fourth Division II national championship.
“Ever since I have been at Morningsidce we haven’t gotten past this point,” Mitchell said. “So we’re all very excited to keep playing.”
The 12-0 spurt to start the second half increased Morningside’s lead to 36-21. Brooks was whistled for a technical foul during the run, which ended at the 6-minute mark of the third quarter.
Sale said he didn’t say anything special to his team at halftime.
“I just wanted them to relax because we’re better than that offensively,” he said. “A lot of that has to do with them, they play really good defense and switched out on screens and we didn’t get our shooters open very well. We did a little better offensively, but it still probably wasn’t our best offensive game.”
The Mustangs advanced despite shooting just 38 percent, including 5 of 23 from beyond the arc. St. Francis, though, shot only 33 percent and closed its season at 23-6.