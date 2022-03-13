WATCH NOW: South Dakota women's basketball to play Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. — The anticipation was well worth the wait.

The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team and a few of its closest friends gathered Sunday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, and everybody had to wait until the very end.

South Dakota was the very last team out of the 68-field team called during ESPN’s telecast, and it found out it’ll play the University of Mississippi in Waco, Texas, on Friday. Tip-off time was not announced as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

“I thought they were going to forget about us,” senior Liv Korngable said. “I’ve calmed down and I had a little hand tremor. It’s a very exciting time, and it’s an exciting time to go back to the NCAA tourney.”

The Coyotes clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Summit League Tournament on Tuesday, and it proved to be key as the national committee took just one team out of the league.

So, the Coyotes knew that they were going to hear their name called. It took exactly 30 minutes for that to happen, and the building was feeling tense.

The last regional named was the Wichita bracket, but one matchup after another got announced.

Right before the Coyotes-Rebels game was finalized, Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit sat toward the front of her chair. The crowd moaned after each game didn’t include the Coyotes.

The anticipation grew and grew before the matchup was announced.

They knew where they were going and who they could be playing. The Coyotes just wanted to know.

“It was a little nerve wracking,” Plitzuweit said. “It shouldn’t have really been because it’s just sitting around and waiting, but when we got to the last bracket, we knew it was one of two sites — Ann Arbor (Michigan) or Waco — and it was like a little game of Clue, something along those lines. It was just a little interesting.”

When ESPN announced South Dakota, each student-athlete leaped up in the air with everyone holding hands.

Plitzuweit and the coaching staff cheered.

However, the Coyotes didn’t get to have their celebration on TV.

So, Plitzuweit let the Coyotes and their crowd have a second celebration, which was just as jubilant as the first.

“We were waiting for that moment, and to be the absolute last game announced was interesting,” Plitzuweit said. “I don’t think I’ve ever experienced that before. The thing that matters is, we were announced with all the teams. We had some fun with it and had our own little celebration with it.”

The Coyotes were just happy to have the curiosity to learn where they were going.

In 2019, the entire bracket was leaked, knocking out all the fun of it.

Two years ago, there was no NCAA Tournament, and last year, the Coyotes knew they were going to San Antonio, as the entire 64-team tournament was in one city.

“It’s just made for another storyline for the players, it’s funny how it works that way,” Plitzuweit said.

Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year Grace Larkins got to experience her first Selection Sunday as a freshman, and she thought it was a fun time.

“It was so cool,” said the Southeast Polk High School grad. “That moment where we heard our team’s name, it just solidified the hard work we’ve put in. It was really cool. I’ve never been to Texas.”

It’s the fifth time the Coyotes have qualified for the Division I NCAA Tournament in 10 years of eligibility. The Coyotes have won eight NCAA Tournament games, which also includes visits at the D-II level.

