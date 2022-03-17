WATCH NOW: Southeastern women's basketball wins games with a slew of transfers

SIOUX CITY — Tim Hays wasn’t afraid to call his program a “transfer rehab” program.

The Southeastern University women’s basketball coach has received many transfers in the Fire program in his six years, and he’s OK with that.

Those transfers played a key role in the Fire’s 70-46 Round of 16 win over Bethel (Tenn.) on Thursday at Tyson Events Center.

In his previous stops — which also includes the NCAA Division II level — Hays didn’t really recruit transfers.

Angela Perry, Southeastern’s leading scorer on the season and in Thursday’s win, is a transfer herself.

She came from Division I Bowling Green State, and she knew she could make a stronger impact at a smaller school.

Perry scored 21 points and had five rebounds. She was 8-for-12 from the floor and made all five of her free throws.

Perry and her teammates outscored Bethel 21-9 in the third quarter, and took control fo the game in the third quarter.

Southeastern (31-1) also outscored Bethel 26-13 throughout the fourth quarter.

“We knew that we just had to make some shots,” Perry said. “It was not going our way in the first half. We just had to calm down and make some shots and play our game.”

She’s one of 12 transfers, and like Perry, most of them have come from Division I schools. There have been players who came from mid-major schools and Power 5 schools, like Shae Routt, who played at Texas.

“It’s about taking these pieces of who they are, because they’re incredible individuals, and re-empowering them to do things at a high level while having fun,” Hays said. “It’s interesting, because we go up against a lot of Division I schools. Depending on where they’re from, they may have never seen NAIA basketball. We sell the dream that they’re going to make a run at the national tournament every year.”

When Hays got to the Lakeland, Florida, school, that all changed.

His pitch for those transfers was simple: They win, they live in a pretty nice part of the country and a couple Fire alums have had a chance to play at the pro level.

“We’ve been a transfer heavy team, and that’s a lot of change,” Hays said.

He said all six of his teams have had different players throughout the roster, as he called it, “six generations” of teams.

“It’s like having six brand new teams,” Hays said. “We teach them how to win. Maybe players are coming in from programs that didn’t win. We show them how to win. Over six years, there have been stats that have been dead-on consistent every year. There’s certain things that when you do certain things well, you’re going to win games.

“When you’re rattling off win streaks, it’s difficult to keep them focused,” Hays added. “We just try to hold their feet to their fire. We can talk X’s and O’s all we want, but if they’re not inspired to do it, we won’t go anywhere.”

Perry wasn’t the only Fire scorer in double figures. Leilah Vigil — a transfer from San Francisco — scored 11 points.

Millie Bryant led Bethel (14-12) with 14 points.

