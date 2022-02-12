BCU women come from behind to win in home finale

SIOUX CITY – Madelyn Deitchler wasn’t about to let her team lose in the final home game of her Briar Cliff University career.

The 5-foot-10 senior from Treynor, Iowa, scored 24 points and snared nine rebounds, leading the Chargers to a come-from-behind 81-70 victory over Jamestown Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center.

“It’s really gone fast, I was thinking about my first game here,” Deitchler said. “It was big for us to get back-to-back wins over the weekend. We had to dig a little deeper in the second half, but we did what we had to to win.”

Briar Cliff moved to 17-10 overall and 13-7 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference by posting a win in its final regular season home contest. The Chargers made a constant parade to the free throw line in the second half, finishing 32 of 40 from the stripe.

Deitchler — who was 7 of 14 from the field and 9 of 13 from the line — was one of three players in double figures for the Chargers, who trailed by 12 points in the first half.

Konnor Sudmann, Deitchler’s high school teammate at Treynor, tacked on 19 points. The junior standout converted 9 of 10 free throws.

Junior Kennedy Benne contributed 14 points and both she and Sudmann had three steals apiece.

It wasn’t a particularly good shooting day for BCU, which was 21 of 53 for 39.6 percent. But the Chargers made up for that by intensifying the defensive pressure in the second half.

“It’s not very often that you get the chance to win on back-to-back days in this conference,” Briar Cliff coach Brita Hand said. “We just had to work through some things defensively in the second half. We put a little more pressure on them in the second half that let to some transition baskets and we made free throws in the second half.”

Jamestown (17-11, 10-10) went to the line 21 times, converting 15. The Jimmies were in control in the first half, leading by 12 points with six minutes remaining in the second quarter

Jamestown made 8 of 18 shots in the first quarter to forge a 21-12 lead and maintained the nine-point advantage, 38-29, at intermission.

The Jimmies were still in front 53-48 with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter when Briar Cliff went on a 14-0 run. Deitchler began the spurt with a layup and Payton Slaughter gave the Chargers their first lead of the game, 56-53, with a 3-pointer at the 9:41 mark of the fourth quarter.

Two free throws by Sudmann, another by Deitchler and a 3-pointer from Sudmann pushed the BCU lead to 62-53.

BCU made 14 free throws in the final four minutes of the game.

“She (Deitchler) was geat today and she was great last night,” Hand said. “She’s been a leader on this team for a long time.”

Briar Cliff posted a 72-64 win over Hastings Friday, also coming from behind in that one.

Jamestown led the entire first half, beginning with a 3-pointer by Schmidt to start the game.

The Chargers struggled through an 8-for-27 shooting performance in the opening two quarters and trailed by as many as 12 points.

Free throws, however, kept BCU within single digits as the Chargers were 11 of 14 from the stripe.

After Jamestown took its biggest lead of 30-18 with 5:55 left in the half, Deitchler scored the final 11 points for her team. The senior post tallied 12 points before intermission.

Briar Cliff plays its final two GPAC games at Concordia and Doane next week.

