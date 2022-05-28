Brian Ortmeier looks to keep spark going in Briar Cliff's women's basketball program

SIOUX CITY — Brian Ortmeier wished he had applied for the Briar Cliff women’s basketball head coach two years ago.

As he put it in his introductory press conference on Friday, it was better late than never.

"As someone who grew up in northeast Nebraska, in Dodge, just down the road from Sioux City, I’m very familiar with the tradition of what basketball means to the city," Ortmeier said in a Zoom call. "It’s an incredible place to be joining. I’m very excited for the opportunity and it’s a great group of girls. I’ve reached out to several of them to get a good feel of the program and where it’s headed."

Ortmeier's hometown is just 78 miles from the Briar Cliff campus, and he thinks he can use that as a recruiting advantage.

He said recruiting in Iowa is a priority, and it was just his two-year stint at Iowa Central, where he had immediate success.

With the Tritons, they went 31-11 and were ranked as high as No. 16 in the NJCAA. In his first season at Iowa Central, Ortmeier led the Tritons to a District B-Region 11 Championship and to the Elite Eight of the National Tournament.

“He’s had success on the court,” said Briar Cliff’s Vice President for Operations and Athletics Nic Scandrett. “There’s no question about that. That’s definitely a big check mark. Briar Cliff is a special community and we want great people. That’s the number one thing. And, when you talk to Brian for a while, when you spend time with him, he’s just a tremendous human being. He’s the type of guy you want to be around.”

Among the 14 players listed on the 2021-22 roster for the Tritons, all but three had ties to Iowa. One might think those players would be from northwest Iowa, but Ortmeier recruited all around the state.

He had players ranging from Webster City to Bettendorf.

“We recruit the state of Iowa hard,” Ortmeier said. “There’s a lot of great talent even within the Siouxland area, and that’s gonna be our focus and then branching out from there. We can draw on that experience in terms of what we’re going to build.”

On the current BCU roster, the Chargers have eight returning players who played their high school games in Iowa.

The Briar Cliff program had one of its most successful seasons last year. The Chargers went 17-14 overall in play, and that was good enough to earn a bid in the national NAIA tournament this past March.

The Chargers lost their opening round game, but the program found its spark that it may have lost in past years.

Ortmeier hopes to keep that spark lit, just as Brita Hand did in her two years here before she left for Maryville University.

“I’m pretty familiar with what we’re going up against,” Ortmeier said. “It's a complete grind when you go through that (Great Plains Athletic) conference schedule. It's a great challenge and I'm looking forward to it and knowing just the roster that we have in place, we're gonna be very competitive from Year 1. I'm very excited about that. I think there's things that I can pull from that experience, even though it was eight, nine years ago.”

On the floor, expect Briar Cliff to play fast, said Ortmeier.

He liked having his team get in a press defense that allows them to be up-tempo in its transition game.

In a half-court offensive set, the Tritons under Ortmeier liked to be in a motion offense with many ball screens.

Ortmeier said he’ll expect to bring that over to Sioux City.

“The personnel fits really well,” Ortmeier said. “As long as the girls buy in, it’ll be an easy transition.”

