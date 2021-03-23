Chris Yaw resigns as Northwestern women's basketball coach

A highly successful era came to an end on Tuesday for the Northwestern women's basketball team, as coach Chris Yaw announced his retirement after 10 highly successful years in charge of the program.
Northwestern College announced Yaw's decision in a press release on Tuesday morning.
"Coach Yaw has been a blessing to Red Raider athletics," Northwestern Vice President for Athletics Dr. Micah Parker said in a statement. "He is a winner who accomplished a lot on the court and has had a positive impact on hundreds of student athletes. Coach Yaw would say none of the championships were his doing, but rather a reflection of how good God is to us."
Yaw retires with a career record of 224-94 over his 10 seasons, and a 70 percent winning percentage, which both rank second in program history. The Red Raiders qualified for the national tournament seven times in Yaw's tenure, including in 2012 when the team won the national championship.
The team also qualified for the GPAC Tournament in all 10 seasons under Yaw, winning the conference regular season and postseason championship in 2014, sharing the title in 2019, and finishing second twice.
Yaw was also an assistant coach for seven years under Earl Woudstra, an era where the program won three national championships.
"I want to make sure that whoever is leading has that high-energy edge," Yaw said. "There is in some ways that I don't have that same energy to do all of it. This is an awesome program with outstanding young women and great opportunities ahead to experience great things."
With his retirement, Yaw says that he is looking forward to the chance to spend more time with family. After his decade leading the Red Raiders, Yaw's coaching days are probably over.
"I don't foresee coaching in the picture ahead," Yaw said. "Of course I'm biased, but if I am going to coach, there is not a better place to be doing it than here at Northwestern. I don't see that ahead."
The Red Raiders ended the 2020-2021 season with a 95-78 loss to Clarke College in the second round of the NAIA National Championships on March 13, to finish with an 18-11 overall record.
Even with all of his success, there isn't one particular moment that Yaw thinks will define his time at Northwestern College. Instead, what he will treasure most is the relationships he has built.
"Whatever the score of the game or the location, that stuff will slowly fade," Yaw said. "But when you see pictures or you see faces, or you run into somebody, those conversations are going to be so rich, just because of the experience you got to share."
Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner Corey Westra admitted it'll be hard not to see Yaw on the sidelines next year.
"Yaw was an amazing coach and he's an amazing guy," Westra said. "He was a tremendous leader and he coached with great integrity. It was tough to see that announcement. We never like to see the good ones walk away, but those things do happen."