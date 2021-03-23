Chris Yaw resigns as Northwestern women's basketball coach

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With his retirement, Yaw says that he is looking forward to the chance to spend more time with family. After his decade leading the Red Raiders, Yaw's coaching days are probably over.

"I don't foresee coaching in the picture ahead," Yaw said. "Of course I'm biased, but if I am going to coach, there is not a better place to be doing it than here at Northwestern. I don't see that ahead."

The Red Raiders ended the 2020-2021 season with a 95-78 loss to Clarke College in the second round of the NAIA National Championships on March 13, to finish with an 18-11 overall record.

Even with all of his success, there isn't one particular moment that Yaw thinks will define his time at Northwestern College. Instead, what he will treasure most is the relationships he has built.

"Whatever the score of the game or the location, that stuff will slowly fade," Yaw said. "But when you see pictures or you see faces, or you run into somebody, those conversations are going to be so rich, just because of the experience you got to share."

Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner Corey Westra admitted it'll be hard not to see Yaw on the sidelines next year.