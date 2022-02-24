Coyotes turn negative moment in postponement into positive

For about a half hour on Saturday, the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team sat around the team hotel, wondering if its game against St. Thomas was going to be played in St. Paul.

During that half hour, the players and coaches shared stories since the pandemic changed how they do their business.

Those stories brought out a lot of laughs, according to coach Dawn Plitzuweit, and that’s another example of how the Coyotes have embraced moments like Saturday.

“There was an interesting bonding moment, and we made a positive situation occur out of a negative situation,” Plitzuweit said. “We spent time together. It became a story-telling time and one story led to the next story. It was neat. This senior class is going to have more stories than anyone else out there, because their last three years have been impacted in a way that no one could have imagined.

“The stories they’re going to have are going to be absolutely marvelous,” Plitzuweit said. “I’m looking forward to the time where in 10 or 15 years we get back for a reunion, we’ll enjoy some good laughs about these moments.”

Plitzuweit said that the Coyotes have a lot of good storytellers, and also thought the younger players might make her laugh the most.

“They think they’re going to be funny about all of it, but the older kids know about the things we’ve been through, so they can crack a good joke, too,” Plitzuweit said.

Saturday was one of those rare occurrences for the Coyotes women where the game was postponed due to the Tommies having issues with COVID-19.

The Coyotes, however, are ready to roll for a 7 p.m. Thursday game against Kansas City inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D.

The Coyotes are home for a Thursday-Saturday tilt and it’s the last home games for the Coyotes, who go into the two-game stretch with a 21-5 record and an 11-1 slate in the Summit League.

One of those seniors, Liv Korngable, could have a memorable night on Thursday. She is six points away from 1,000 for her career.

With the postponement on Saturday, Korngable now has the chance to cross the millennium mark at home.

“It’s exciting for a player to reach a huge milestone, and I’m sure she’s really excited to be close to that milestone,” Plitzuweit said. “There’s enough stuff out there on social media that I’m sure she’s plenty aware of how close she is. It’s been fun to continue to watch her grow.

“Not only is she scoring the ball, but Liv is also passing the ball at a really high level,” the Coyotes coach said. “She sees the game and the floor better than any player I’ve coached. She thinks one step ahead. Some kids don’t realize that they’re open until they get the ball (from Liv).”

Korngable enters Thursday’s game averaging 12.9 points and leads USD with 3.7 assists per game.

Coyotes hope to finish strong

On the men's side, the Coyotes have won 10 out of their last 13 games, and hope to make it 12 of 15 when Sunday rolls around.

The Coyotes are playing well, and a big key of that has been depth.

Xavier Fuller has returned after a six-week hiatus, and freshman Keaten Kutcher had his redshirt removed out of necessity.

The Coyotes have gotten healthier, too, after a battle with COVID in late December.

"We're deeper than we've been," Lee said. "This is the deepest we've been and I think that affects you defensively. Perimeter defense has improved a lot. We just have more depth. With X being hurt and some other different things, and I think that affected us defensively. If you're playing someone 35 minutes, it's hard to be really good defensively."

Among the last four wins, the Coyotes have held their opponents to 76 points or less.

Lee: Let’s keep shaking hands

Coyotes men’s basketball coach Todd Lee saw what transpired between Michigan and Wisconsin on Sunday.

Wolverines coach Juwan Howard and Badgers coach Greg Gard got into a heated argument after the game in Madison, Wis., and it ended up with a fracas in front of the scorers table.

Howard ended up getting a suspension while Gard was reprimanded and handed a $40,000 fine.

Even though that happened, Lee said Tuesday he hopes the traditional handshake line doesn’t go away.

He even said he listened to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo’s rant about the handshake line, which, in a nutshell, to also keep the tradition going.

“It teaches guys how to be respectful, that’s the biggest thing,” Lee said. “I think it’s ridiculous to get rid of it. The handshake line, I get the fly-by every once in a while, but that can sometimes be a good thing, because that means you beat them. I have never flied by anybody. Every season is like a lifetime, and it’s going to have a lot of ups-and-downs. You may not agree with certain things, but be respectful of other people.

“We should be teaching our guys how to do a handshake line,” Lee added. “I like to tell opposing guys ‘Good job,’ and I think that means a lot to them.

The Coyotes are on the road against UMKC and Oral Roberts this weekend.

