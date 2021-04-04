Cyclones' Ashley Joens wins Cheryl Miller Award

Iowa State's Ashley Joens earned a prestigious honor on Sunday, as the Cyclones' junior was named the winner of the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award, given to the top small forward in Division I.

"“It is such an honor to be the recipient of this award,” Joens said in an Iowa State press release. “Cheryl Miller had an amazing career that helped pave the way for women’s basketball, not only on the court, but off the court as well. To win this award and be considered the best small forward in the country this season is a great honor, especially with all the other great players that were considered for this award."

As the winner of the Miller Award, Joens is also a member of the 2021 Naismith Starting Five.

Joens led the Big 12 with 24.2 points per game, a new school record, while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Her scoring total was also the fifth best in the country, and she led the nation in free throws.