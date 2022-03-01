Dakota Wesleyan upsets Morningside women's basketball to claim GPAC Tournament championship

SIOUX CITY — Now, it’s time for the Morningside University women’s basketball team to regroup.

Dakota Wesleyan laid a beatdown on the Mustangs, 83-60, in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament championship game Tuesday night at Allee Gym.

Simply put, the Tigers dominated from start to finish en route to their first-ever GPAC tournament title. They hit their first five shots of the game and never looked back, ending a 32-game home win streak for Morningside.

“They physically dominated us and we didn’t fight back very much,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “The last two games we haven’t done very well defending inside and they really took advantage of that. We need to show more toughness. We know we can play better, but credit to them, they played really well.”

Morningside had no answer for Jada Campbell, a 6-foot-4 senior who scored 33 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Campbell made 16 of 18 shots, most after taking perfect feeds underneath the basket.

Campbell, though, was far from a one-person show.

Matti Reiner had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Kaylee Kirk added 17 points and six boards. The Tigers also got 10 points off the bench from Isabel Ihnen and shot just under 50 percent from the floor.

“The kids came out and played hard and we shot the ball probably the best we’ve shot it all year,” Dakota Wesleyan coach Jason Christensen said. “I thought defensively we were really good the first half.”

The hot start enabled Dakota Wesleyan to bolt to an 11-3 lead, which grew to 18-5 at the 3-minute mark. Morningside, ranked sixth in the NAIA, made just 5 of 16 shots in the first quarter and 6 of 17 in the second.

A late flurry by Sierra Mitchell and a 3-pointer by Alexis Spier pulled the Mustangs within 20-14, but DWU scored the last basket of the quarter and picked up where it left off in the second, streaking to a 40-26 halftime lead.

The Tigers, winners in nine of their last 10 games, were 13-for-20 in the third quarter while outscoring Morningside 28-19.

“We try to feed off her (Campbell) inside as much as we can,” Christensen said. “I thought Matti did a good job of finding her early and probably the biggest difference is we handled their press.”

Mitchell finished with 16 points for the Mustangs, while Sophia Peppers tacked on 15 points.

Not even when it captured the NAIA Division II national championship in 2018 did Dakota Wesleyan manage to win the conference tournament. Morningside, the defending champion, was seeking its eighth league tourney crown.

“It’s an honor,” Christensen said. “I have so much respect for Jamie and his program. He’s the Geno of the GPAC, I’ve always thought that, so to be able to do this feels good because it doesn’t happen very often and at least I can get one now.”

DWU earns an automatic berth into the NAIA national tournament March 17-22 at the Tyson Events Center. Morningside had already qualified by winning the regular season GPAC title.

“There’s a few things we need to work on before we get to the national tournament,” Sale said. “All is not lost because one year we lost in the conference tournament and won the national title. We still have a chance, but we’re obviously going to have to improve on a couple of things.

“We haven’t lost like that in a long time. Hopefully it’s something that wakes us up in practice. Maybe in the long run it will pay off and give us a little extra fire.”

Indeed, it was Dakota Wesleyan celebrating at center court and cutting down the nets at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center. The Tigers (26-7) avenged two regular season losses to Morningside (27-5).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0