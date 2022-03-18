Dordt thumps Campbellsville in NAIA Round of 16 women's basketball

SIOUX CITY — The Dordt University women’s basketball team left no doubt on Friday.

The Defenders knocked off Cramer top-seed Campbellsville 78-43 at Tyson Events Center in the Round of 16, moving them into Saturday’s 8 p.m. quarterfinal.

Dordt (27-8) jumped out to a 14-2 lead and that set the tone right away.

Bailey Beckman hit the first two shots for the Defenders, then 6-foot-2 junior Ashtyn Veerbeek scored the first two of her 15 points that put them up 6-0.

After the Tigers (31-5) got on the board, four different Defenders — Mya Chmielewski, Veerbeek, Karly Gustafson and Janie Schoonhoven — all scored to create that 14-2 cushion.

The Defenders shot 54 percent during the first half, and held a 38-22 lead over the Tigers. Veerbeek already had 10 points in the first half.

The Defenders grew their lead in the second half.

Gustafson scored 16 points while Bailey Beckman scored 12. Chmielewski scored nine points.

They outscored the Tigers 21-4 in the third quarter. Defensively, the Defenders held Campbellsville to a 1-for-18 clip. Lexy Lake was the only Tiger to make a field goal during the third quarter.

Overall, the Tigers shot 14-for-58, a 24 percent clip.

The Defenders went on a 21-3 run that spilled from the third quarter over to the fourth quarter.

Dordt outrebounded its opponent, 46-28, led by Veerbeek’s 12.

