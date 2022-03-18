Dordt women's basketball enters NAIA Round of 16 with defensive grit

SIOUX CITY — Bill Harmsen admitted on Thursday he’s learning more and more about the Dordt University women’s basketball team day by day.

Over the weekend, he was reminded how gritty the Defenders were.

The Defenders (26-8) won a nail biting Round of 32 game on Saturday, 66-65, against Sterling.

“One thing about coaching is that you learn something about your players every day, and we just bit our bottom lip and saw our team through victory,” Harmsen said.

With the win, the Defenders (26-8) qualified for a spot in the Round of 16 and will play Campbellsville at 6 p.m. Friday at Tyson Events Center.

Harmsen will be in his third NAIA Tournament in the four years he’s been at Dordt.

Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek hit the go-ahead field goal with 1 minute, 39 seconds left, and the defense did its job by holding Sterling scoreless in the final 90 seconds or so.

“Whenever you win a close tournament game in a hotly contested environment, that says a lot about your team,” Harmsen said. “We’ve played Morningside, Northwestern and other really good teams in our league, so there’s not really much else those teams can throw at us that we haven’t seen.”

The Defenders started to turn around their defense when they were out in California, and one win just turned into a long winning streak.

Harmsen didn’t make any major defensive changes nor did he make any major lineup changes. He just saw the student-athletes wanting to win, with a “whatever it takes” mentality.

In fact, the Defenders reeled off 15 wins in a row, in large part to taking their defense more seriously.

“They really dug into those scouting reports,” Harmsen said. “They really tried to understand what our opponent was doing. That’s a testament to our kids diving in and really caring.”

Over the last four games, the Defenders have held their opponent to under 70 points. During that 15-game winning streak, their defense held opponents to sub-70 points 13 times.

Campbellsville will be playing a team in the Great Plains Athletic Conference for the second time this season.

Back in mid-December, the Tigers played Concordia at the Surf N’ Hoops Classic in Hawaii. The Tigers won that game, 64-57.

Ashlee McGeorge leads the 31-win Tigers with 11.7 points per game, while Courtney Pritchett has 10.4 ppg.

