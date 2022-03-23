Dordt women's basketball team looks to build off runner-up finish

SIOUX CITY — When the stakes are as high as they were Tuesday night, there is no such thing as a moral victory.

However, when the Dordt University women's basketball team found itself trailing Thomas More (Ky.) by 31 points at the six-minute mark of the third quarter in the NAIA Women’s Basketball championship game, it could have very easily thrown in the towel.

Instead, the Defenders dug in their heels and made it a game, outscoring Thomas More 35-18 in the fourth quarter.

The Saints from Crestview, Kentucky, wound up winning the title, 77-65, but the late surge sent a huge throng of Dordt supporters into a frenzy and gave the Defenders momentum heading into the off-season.

Dordt made an unlikely run to the championship game, knocking off the top-ranked team in the country as well as another No. 1 seed along the way.

In early December, the Defenders lost three games in a row, slipping to 6-4 overall. They won 18 of their next 20 regular-season games, received an at-large berth to the national tournament and reeled off five more wins before the loss on Tuesday night.

“This was an unforgettable experience getting to come to Sioux City with my best friends and teammates, getting to play in front of a home crowd with all of Sioux County rallying around us,” said junior Ashtyn Veerbeek. “It was just a Tuesday night, but all of Sioux Center seemed to show up and all the Dordt students really came and supported well. It’s just an awesome feeling to see that kind of support at Dordt.”

Veerbeek – the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year – was named to the all-tournament team along with teammate Karly Gustafson, who also received the prestigious Hustle Award.

Thomas More, which won the championship a season after falling to Westmont (Calif.) in the title game, put the game away early. The Saints went on 11-0 runs in both the first and second quarters, zipping to a 40-15 halftime lead.

Their biggest lead came with 6:20 left in the third quarter, 50-19. It took too long for Dordt to find its groove, but the Defenders certainly played with a lot of heart in the last 16 minutes.

“This one game isn’t going to define our season, we had an awesome run at nationals,” Veerbeek said. “I don’t think anyone besides ourselves believed we could get here as a five seed. We pushed and fought every game and it brought us to the national championship game. We’re thankful we made it this far and I’m proud of all my teammates and how hard they worked.”

Gustafson, another junior, was a force the entire tournament. She emerged from Tuesday’s fray with a cut above her left eye, but the 5-11 post more than held her own against much taller players all week long.

“We faced a lot of adversity with injuries and the ups and downs of the season,” Gustafson said. “So to make it to the national championship game was an amazing experience and showed that we didn’t let adversity or anything define us this season and how we persevered throughout the year.

“We do have a lot coming back, it was great experience for our young girls to get. Just getting back into the swing of things for next season, all this experience that we’ve had in the national tournament will be so, so good for us next year.”

Dordt, which finished at 29-9, will return four of five starters. Mya Chmielewski, a senior guard, will be the only regular to graduate.

“We’re really going to miss Mya, she was our energizer bunny and played so hard all the time,” Dordt coach Bill Harmsen said. “Her name wouldn’t show up in the score book at all, but she was a huge part of who we were. Mya has played in every varsity game since she has been at Dordt. That’s quite a testament for her to stay healthy and giving that kind of energy every day.”

It didn’t take any special instructions for the players before heading into the fourth quarter with a 59-30 deficit.

“I think they just understood the situation and continued to push,” Harmsen said. “Then we had a few shots fall, got a little rhythm and got a few stops. To battle back like that is a testament to the never quit attitude these kids have.”

Harmsen – who has taken just four seasons to get Dordt to the elite level of NAIA women’s basketball after winning multiple state championships as both a boys and girls coach at Western Christian High School – couldn't help but wonder why the energy wasn’t there at the start of the game.

“It was almost like we wanted to reserve it, or something," Harmsen said. "These guards on (Thomas More) are incredible and they made us pay in a lot of different areas.”

Gustafson scored 23 points and snared eight rebounds, while Veerbeek and freshman point guard Hayden Heimensen tallied 14 points each.

Veerbeek, who injured her left ankle in a scintillating 53-52 semifinal win over No. 1 Southeastern (Fla.) grabbed eight rebounds, while Central Lyon High School product Heimensen splashed four 3-pointers during the huge fourth-quarter surge.

The future indeed looks bright, but Harmsen knows there are no guarantees in basketball.

“We have another nice class of recruits coming in and I hope this pays dividends,” Harmsen said. “I told the kids with what they did this year, if they felt any pressure, there’s going to be more now. The expectations go higher when you have success and I welcome that.

“It’s going to be real fun to see how our kids approach the off-season and if they are as determined with their effort and attitude as they were to get to this point.”

