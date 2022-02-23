GPAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside advances to semifinals

SIOUX CITY — One down, two to go.

The Morningside University women's basketball team won its conference semifinal on Wednesday at Allee Gym, beating Hastings 98-84.

Sierra Mitchell turned in another 30-point game, as the Morningside senior hit six 3-pointers in the win. Overall, she was 11-for-19.

Chloe Lofstrom had a 25-point, nine-rebound game. She made 10 shots, and also made four free throws.

Taylor Rodenburgh scored 12 points off the bench.

Sophia Peppers and Aspen Jansa each scored 10. Jansa made two 3s.

Northwestern 72, Briar Cliff 60: The Red Raiders jumped out to a 24-9 lead after the first quarter, and never trailed after that.

Devyn Kemble and Emilee Danner each scored 15 points, while Maddie Jones scored 14 points.

Konnor Sudmann ended the season with 16 points. She was the only one who scored in double figures. Payton Slaughter got close with nine points.

Madison Deitchler scored seven points.

The Chargers were 21-for-60 from the floor.

Dordt 71, Jamestown 60: The Defenders went on a 13-2 run throughout the third quarter to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Karly Gustafson started it off with 6:42 left on a jump shot, while Bailey Beckman alos scored six straight points during that stretch.

Beckman later hit a 3-pointer that helped the Defenders take a 14-point lead.

Four Dordt starters scored in double figures, led by Beckman's 19 points. She made all three 3-point attempts she shot, while being a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Ashtyn Veerbeek had a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Gustafson scored 15 points while Mya Chmielewski chipped in with 11.

