Hannah Sjerven prepares to begin professional basketball career with Minnesota Lynx

Hannah Sjerven grew up idolizing players like Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore.

Sjerven, a former University of South Dakota basketball standout, will have the chance on Sunday to bump elbows with her idols.

Sjerven earlier this week was selected in the WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx, and the Rogers, Minnesota, native will report to training camp later this weekend to fight for a roster spot.

“To know that I'm getting to at least go through training camps with Sylvia Fowles in her last season is a huge honor,” Sjerven said. ”I'm excited to learn from her. She's a very experienced and talented player. So if I can pick at her brain and even pick up a few things from her, that would be an incredible experience.”

At first, Sjerven didn’t even know she was selected.

During the telecast on ESPN, the sports network announced second- and third-round draft picks during commercial breaks.

That’s when Sjerven’s name was called, but it wasn’t really called. It just popped up on the TV screen.

Sjerven’s family went crazy and once the newest member of the Lynx saw her name across the lower-third of the screen, the celebration began.

“It was still very exciting and I'm still very grateful that my name was called,” Sjerven said.

Right after that, Sjerven saw her name posted all over the Lynx’s social media pages, and that to her was the most exciting part.

Sjerven thinks when she steps onto the Lynx facilities the first time, the feelings will be like when she was a freshman at the collegiate level.

“Maybe when I get down there on Friday or Saturday and start going through all these meetings and physicals and practice on Sunday, maybe it will hit me then,” Sjerven said.”It still feels kind of like a dream.”

Training camp for WNBA franchises starts right up until the beginning of the season. For the Lynx, they start Sunday and roll right through May 5, the day before Minnesota opens its season against the Seattle Storm on the road.

The Lynx also have a couple preseason games leading up to that.

Sjerven said in Wednesday’s media availability that she had a chat with Coach Cheryl Reeve, and she liked Sjerven’s ability to shoot and play defense.

“(Reeve) is excited to see how I'm able to guard the ball screen. So those are the things that she's looking forward to in training camp,” the Coyotes alum said. “She just expects me to come in and play with confidence and show them what I have in the time that they give me. It's very hard to make a roster, especially as a draftee. There's just not a lot of room on rosters or salary caps and that kind of thing. So I think to have realistic expectations about what I'm going into, but also to go in and give it my all, because they're expecting that.”

There is that possibility that Sjerven — the only one who got drafted from a mid-major program — might not make her hometown team.

She and her agent have discussed other options, including a chance to go play overseas.

“It's similar to college basketball where you don't want to look too far in the future, because things change every day,” Sjerven said. “Just like we're trying to make a roster here. People overseas are trying to do the same thing. The inner workings are very complex of the situation. So I'm leaving a lot of that and trusting in my agent for that.”

