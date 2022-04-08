Kingsley-Pierson grad Addison Hirschman reflects on basketball career at South Dakota State

Addison Hirschman took a minute to take it all in. This moment wasn’t going to happen again.

The Kingsley-Pierson High School grad was on the floor Saturday for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, as her team was about to clinch the women’s National Invitation Tournament at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota, over Seton Hall.

Hirschman was a senior appearing in her 27th game of the season, and got to be on the floor with teammates Tylee Irwin, Myah Selland, Haley Greer and Lauren Rongisch.

Although the four seniors have been on the same team for several years, it was the first time those four ladies were on the floor at the same time.

“That was fun to get in there, and to get taken out to a standing ovation, that brought tears to my eyes,” Hirschman said on Tuesday. “Frost Arena has always been super special, and it’s been the people that make it super special.”

The Jacks, according to Hirschman, had to deal with injuries and some personal issues at the beginning of the season.

On top of that, the Jacks went into the Summit League schedule with a 6-7 record, which included three straight losses to Northern Iowa, Missouri State and Kansas State.

The Jacks knew they were better than what their record showed, despite having some of their key players out.

Hirschman collected her season-high in points during that run, which she scored eight on Dec. 15 against Dakota Wesleyan.

SDSU turned it around, however, by winning 17 out of 18 games in conference. Its lone loss was at South Dakota, then it lost to USD in the Summit League title game.

After their last non-conference loss to K-State, the only team SDSU lost to were the Coyotes, who reached the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

“To end our season with a win, it just meant so much,” Hirschman said. “It brought us so much joy because of how close we were and everything we’ve gone through. We grew throughout the year. We could have given up at the beginning of the year, but we made something special out of it.”

Hirschman knew her role. It was, basically, to be the big sister for the team.

She knew that she wasn’t going to play much with a lot of talent in front of her, so the former Panther knew the best way she could contribute was to be loud on the bench and be someone to lean on off the floor.

She wanted to be positive and someone who a teammate could approach with any concern.

“I think that’s been my role my four years being here,” Hirschman said. “I’m someone the girls can depend on with a laugh or someone they can trust. I think I’ve been a good teammate.”

Hirschman said she learned that while playing for coach Nicole Goodwin at K-P. Goodwin taught Hirschman how to be a good leader, and she never forgot those lessons.

“Playing basketball for Kingsley-Pierson and Coach Goodwin, I think, what has helped me so much here, is how she taught me to be a good person,” Hirschman said. “I think that has really helped me with my role here at South Dakota State.”

Johnston noticed Hirschman’s leadership, too.

“Addison was always a fantastic leader and a teammate,” Johnston said. “She was someone who stayed even. When our team dealt with adversity, she was a rock. She always had a positive outlook on things, and our team responded well to that. I think successful teams need to have a little bit of everything. Not everyone is going to get to play. To have a successful team, you need someone like Addison. She’s intentional about being a great leader and having a great attitude.”

Hirschman scored 29 points in her senior season, with her last basket coming in the Jackrabbits’ WNIT win against Ohio on March 17.

She also brought down 10 rebounds and four assists.

Looking ahead, Hirschman will move to Sioux Falls to start nursing school through South Dakota State on the Southeast Technical Institute campus.

“You can’t not be happy how you finish here, but it is bittersweet,” Hirschman said.

