Liv Korngable scores 1,000th career point for South Dakota women's basketball

South Dakota senior Liv Korngable handled the stress of reaching the milestone very well.

Korngable reached the 1,000-point mark for her Coyotes career, and her memorable basket came with 9 minutes, 3 seconds left in the second quarter.

Korngable finished with 10 points and two assists to go along with her milestone, as the Coyotes beat Kansas City 71-49 on Thursday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex in Vermillion, S.D.

Leading into the game, South Dakota superfan Mark Wendt kept updating Korngable on how close she was coming throughout the last couple weeks.

She had to stay away from social media for a little bit, so that the pressure wouldn’t become overpowering.

She needed six points to cross the millennium mark.

“I tried to just get it out of the way so I could relax. I was happy to get in the first half so the rest of the game could flow,” Korngable said.

Korngable wasn’t the only Coyote who changed the record books on Thursday.

Coyotes senior Hannah Sjerven scored 22 points, going 9-for-11 from the floor. It was the second straight game where Sjerven scored 20-plus points.

The part of history she made was that her 22 points allowed her to climb to sixth on the all-time scoring list in program history.

The Coyotes relaxed after Korngable’s memorable basket, too.

USD limited Kansas City — sitting third in the Summit League standings, entering Thursday — to seven points in the third quarter, and held a comfortable lead.

The Coyotes held the Roos to under 50 points, marking the 12th time this season where USD held its opponent to sub-50.

“We certainly have a great deal of respect for how hard they play and what they do,” Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “They’re a team that can score in so many different ways.”

The Coyotes have one more home game on Saturday, playing Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Coyotes men lose in Kansas City

Kansas City had a hot start on Thursday at home, and that allowed the Roos to snap the Coyotes’ four-game winning streak.

The Roos jumped out to a 31-9 lead early and that allowed the home team to beat USD 72-63.

Kansas City made 12 of its first 15 shots, while the Roos’ defense held the Coyotes to a 4-for-17 clip during that stretch.

Kansas City led by 24 points early in the second half, but Tasos Kamateros hit a 3-pointer with 2:47 left that got the Coyotes to within six.

The Coyotes couldn’t get any closer in the final stretch. They had three players who scored in double figures, led by Kamateros’ 15 points. He made three 3s.

Mason Archambault scored 13 points while Hunter Goodrick had 12.

