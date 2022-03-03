Morningside to host Iowa Wesleyan in opening round of NAIA women's basketball tournament

SIOUX CITY — All four local Great Plains Athletic Conference teams made it to the NAIA opening round for the women's basketball tournament.

All games will be played either March 11 or 12.

First, Morningside made it as the No. 2 seed in the Naismith bracket, and the Mustangs get to play at home.

The Mustangs will host No. 15 seed Iowa Wesleyan at Allee Gym on March 11. They'll get to stay home should they make it all the way, as the national tournament is in Sioux City.

The other three teams — Dordt, Northwestern and Briar Cliff — all have to go on the road.

The Defenders and the Red Raiders are on the same bracket quadrant, but travel to different cities.

Dordt is the 5 seed in the Cramer bracket, and it'll head to Park City, Kansas, to face off against IU East.

Northwestern heads to Marion, Indiana, and its first-round game will be against Midway on March 11.

Northwestern has put together quite the resume to receive the at-large bid berth, compiling a 24-8 record on the year and a fourth-place finish in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) at 15-7, all under first-year head coach Kristin Rotert.

Briar Cliff also received an at-large bid. The Chargers are the 11th seed in the Liston bracket, and they'll square off against Mid-America Christian in the opening round.

