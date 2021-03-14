Morningside women seeded fifth, men seeded 10th in national NAIA tournaments

SIOUX CITY — For the 18th consecutive season, the Morningside women's basketball team will get to play in front of its home town fans in the program's pursuit of an national title.
On Sunday, the NAIA released the bracket for the National Championship final site, which will be played starting Thursday at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Morningside grabbed the fifth seed in the 16-team tournament.
The Mustangs will play their first round game on Friday at 8 p.m., against No. 12 seed St. Francis. The Fighting Saints, who play in Joliet, Ill., qualified for the Round-of-16 for the sixth consecutive year with a 59-57 win on Saturday over Shawnee State.
St. Francis ranks third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing an average of 50.14 points per game.
The winner of the game between Morningside and St. Francis will play on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals.
The semifinals are scheduled to be played on March 22, while the national title game is set for March 23 at 7 p.m.
A Morningside championship victory would give the program its fifth national title under head coach Jamie Sale.
The Mustangs clinched their opportunity to play back in Sioux City with a 90-70 victory Saturday afternoon over Saint Xavier in Wichita, Kan.
"It would be great to win it again, obviously," Sale said. "Not necessarily for me, but we have such good kids that just love playing together. They've had such great attitudes all year, and they work so hard. It's nice to see them get rewarded."
The Morningside men's basketball team, meanwhile, received the 10th seed for the national men's tournament that starts Thursday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
Morningside won its opening round game on Saturday, beating Thomas More 64-55 down in Kentucky to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.
The Mustangs will face Southwestern Assemblies of God University, which has the No. 7 seed in the tournament. SAGU is located in Waxahachie, Texas.
The Mustangs and the Lions will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Morningside isn't the only Iowa team, however, playing in the national tournament. William Penn, located in Oskaloosa, has the overall No. 2 seed.
“They’ve been around success for the previous three years, and they know what it takes," Morningside coach Jim Sykes said last week. "They do a good job of leading our young guys into the right habits and work ethics.”
Indiana Wesleyan is the overall No. 1 seed.