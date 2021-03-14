Morningside women seeded fifth, men seeded 10th in national NAIA tournaments

"It would be great to win it again, obviously," Sale said. "Not necessarily for me, but we have such good kids that just love playing together. They've had such great attitudes all year, and they work so hard. It's nice to see them get rewarded."

The Morningside men's basketball team, meanwhile, received the 10th seed for the national men's tournament that starts Thursday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

Morningside won its opening round game on Saturday, beating Thomas More 64-55 down in Kentucky to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.

The Mustangs will face Southwestern Assemblies of God University, which has the No. 7 seed in the tournament. SAGU is located in Waxahachie, Texas.

The Mustangs and the Lions will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Morningside isn't the only Iowa team, however, playing in the national tournament. William Penn, located in Oskaloosa, has the overall No. 2 seed.

“They’ve been around success for the previous three years, and they know what it takes," Morningside coach Jim Sykes said last week. "They do a good job of leading our young guys into the right habits and work ethics.”

Indiana Wesleyan is the overall No. 1 seed.

