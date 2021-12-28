Morningside women's basketball plays solid first-half defense in 79-66 win over Grand View

SIOUX CITY — At the beginning of the season, the Morningside University women’s basketball emphasized defense.

There was a good reason for it.

The Mustangs had lost two of its best defenders to graduation, twins Grace and Faith Meyer.

Those two from Pocahontas Area High School were known for their lockdown perimeter defense, and they needed to fill that energy throughout the entire defense.

“The area where we needed to improve the most was defensively,” Mustangs coach Jamie Sale said at Media Day on Oct. 27. “Faith and Grace covered up a lot of our mistakes because they were so athletic. We still have athletic players, but not with the experience that they did. With experience, it’s just going to take a little bit of time.”

The Meyer twins would have been proud of the Mustangs’ first-half defensive performance on Tuesday.

Morningside held Grand View to five first-quarter points, and that defensive stand allowed the Mustangs to beat the Vikings 79-66 at the Briar Cliff Holiday Classic held at the Newman Flanagan Center.

The 10th-ranked Mustangs started out the game in a press, hoping that the Vikings would get thrown off by the early pressure.

Grand View scored early on its first possession, but Morningside held the Vikings scoreless for a handful of possessions that lasted nearly 7 minutes.

The scoreless drought for the Mustangs allowed them to go on a 16-0 run and establish an 18-point lead with 3 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first quarter.

Grand View was 2 of 19 from the floor in the first quarter, and in the first half, they were 10-for-33.

“I think we played with a lot of energy and we were flying around,” said senior Sierra Mitchell, who led the Mustangs with 18 points. “We were up in them, and they weren’t ready for that. That worked out in our favor.”

The Mustangs’ defense also forced Grand View to seven turnovers during the second quarter, and 10 during the first half.

“I’d say for the first three quarters we played pretty well defensively,” Mitchell said. “Especially since we didn’t have many practices since we went on that Puerto Rico trip. We still have to be able to put four quarters together, and we’re working on that.”

Entering the game on Tuesday, the Mustangs limited their opponents to 42 percent shooting and 29 percent from 3-point range.

That’s not too far off the 39 percent opponent shooting that the Mustangs produced in 2020-21, where the Mustangs went to the national tournament.

During the Mustangs last 10 wins — which have come in previous 11 games — Morningside has allowed more than 70 points once.

The most points Morningside has allowed since giving up 97 to Olivet Nazarene on Nov. 6 came against Concordia, where the Bulldogs scored 83 in a back-and-forth contest inside Allee Gymnasium on Dec. 1.

“Since I’ve been here for about five years, our game plan is fast-paced,” Mitchell said. “And, we’re still doing that to this day. We’re going to keep doing that. Our communication has been a big thing we’re working on.”

Coach Sale agreed that the Mustangs have improved defensively throughout the season, and the Mustangs are finding their identity.

“We’re not messing up our assignments,” said Sale after Tuesday’s win. “We have new people out on the court, they figure out that our defense is a little bit different with how we play it. You have to know the rotations. We’re also guarding the ball better. It is much better than it was earlier in the year.”

That timing is important, as the Mustangs head back into GPAC play this weekend. Morningside travels to Jamestown on Saturday, then returns home to play College of Saint Mary on Jan. 5.

Three of Morningside’s next games are on the road, but the Mustangs were surely glad to be playing a game in Sioux City before returning to league action.

Mitchell said that the Mustangs didn’t have much time to practice while in Puerto Rico for a holiday tournament where the Mustangs played one game, so having the chance to play 11-win Grand View at NFC was certainly welcomed.

“Getting a few days off at home gave us some time to re-settle … it is nice to get this game before conference play,” Mitchell said. “Again, it’s to get the endurance back to where it was. It’s not really you can do to get back in game shape.”

The Mustangs had three other scorers in double figures: South Sioux’s McKenna Sims (15), Aspen Jansa (13 and Sophia Peppers with a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Newell-Fonda grad Ella Larsen scored seven points.

