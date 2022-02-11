Morningside's Sierra Mitchell breaks women's college basketball 3-point record

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University senior Sierra Mitchell broke another record on Friday night at Allee Gymnasium — a milestone that spans across all of women’s college basketball.

Mitchell’s first 3-pointer gave her the all-time career record in 3-pointers at 498, breaking Kelsey Mitchell’s record that held for about five years.

Sierra Mitchell did it on her third 3-point attempt of the night with 5 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the first quarter, as the Mustangs (22-4, 17-2 GPAC) went on to beat Jamestown 80-59.

Mitchell led the Mustangs with 20 points. She made two 3s on the night.

The Mustangs senior missed her first two tries, which both came 78 seconds before Mitchell connected on the one that gave her the record.

Before she made the record-breaking shot, Mitchell made just three of her last 22 3-point attempts, including an 0-for-8 clip last Saturday in a win over Briar Cliff.

During a timeout, Morningside Sports Information Director Mark Adkins announced over the public address system of Mitchell’s record, and the crowd reacted by giving Mitchell a standing ovation.

Mitchell’s key 3-pointer came at an important time, too. The Mustangs started out a little slow, and trailed 13-8 going into the possession where Mitchell hit the record-breaker.

The Jimmies started off on an 11-3 run, thanks to three straight 3s. Hannah DeMars hit two of them while Madelyn Schmidt hit the other.

Morningside’s scoring got going thanks to the 3-ball, as South Sioux City High grad McKenna Sims hit two early 3s.

Mitchell later stole the ball from the Jimmies backcourt and got a quick layup. Alexis Spier gave the Mustangs their first lead with a wing 3 with 2:28 left in the first quarter.

Mustangs senior Sophia Peppers led the Mustangs with a game-high 22 points, as she was 4 of 6 from deep. She made eight shots.

Sims scored 15 points.

The Mustangs host Hastings at 2 p.m. Saturday.

