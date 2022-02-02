Morningside's Sophia Peppers gets team's first "Player of the Week" honor from conference

SIOUX CITY — Even though the Morningside University women’s basketball team is high atop the GPAC standings, not a single player has earned a Player of the Week honor by the conference so far this season.

Mustangs senior Sophia Peppers became the first one on Tuesday.

Peppers averaged 17.5 points per game last week through two wins against Northwestern and College of Saint Mary, which helped her earn the award.

Peppers, an Exira-EHK High School grad, hit the 1,400-point mark for her career. She became the 15th player in Morningside (20-3, 15-1 GPAC) history to hit that number.

She played a key role during the Mustangs’ pull-away victory last Wednesday night. Peppers broke an 0-for-9 skid from 3-point range last week against the Red Raiders, and she wound up leading her team with three 3s.

Peppers also made two 3s in a road win Saturday against the Saints.

“I think I was just trying to make up for my first half,” said Peppers after the win against the Red Raiders. “I’m just used to getting in the swing of things in the second half and giving my team everything I’ve got. All the credit goes to my teammates. I can’t hit the open shots if my teammates don’t find me.”

Peppers has scored in double figures in four straight games and has five straight with five-plus rebounds per game.

The senior also has a 22-game streak with at least one assist.

While the offense is there for Peppers, she has dealt with foul trouble lately.

During both games last week, Peppers committed two fouls in the second quarter, and that forced her to sit out the rest of the first half.

Peppers’ second foul on Saturday came with two minutes left in the second quarter. Against the Red Raiders, her second foul came near the midway mark of the quarter.

Obviously, Peppers and coach Jamie Sale need Peppers on the floor.

“I don’t know what’s going on with me lately,” Peppers said. “I think it’s honestly that teams hate the number 25 (her uniform number). I’ve asked the coaches if I could switch numbers, but I think I’m just being too aggressive and that gets me in trouble.

“I have a bad habit of reaching, I have a bad habit of going over the back, and that’s simple things I need to fix,” Peppers added. “When you play good teams, we can’t have our Top 3 be in foul trouble. I just have to make an adjustment.”

Sale agreed that Peppers needs to watch her defense, and not to make defensive moves that might get her in trouble.

“I think she played very smart (on Wednesday), and thankfully when things like that go wrong, we have enough depth when Sophia gets in foul trouble that we can fight through that,” Sale said.

There is a silver lining: Peppers did not commit a foul during the second half of either game last week.

Peppers will need to play solid defense Wednesday against a team which has a 11-game winning streak.

Morningside travels up to Sioux Center, Iowa, to face Dordt (18-6, 11-5) for a 6 p.m. matchup.

The Defenders haven’t lost since the calendar year began. They ended the 2021 calendar year with wins against Westcliff and La Sierra out on a California trip.

That trip gave the Defenders an opportunity to bond together. While out in California, Dordt coach Bill Harmsen sat his team down for a meeting. The message: Have attention to detail.

"That's continued to improve over the last eight weeks," Harmsen said. "The kids come to practice, ready to practice and get better. We bonded together. It was an opportunity to share some experiences."

Dordt won its next nine games, all in GPAC play.

Before leaving for California, it lost four of its last five games.

During that nine-game, in-conference winning streak, Dordt’s defense has allowed 70 or more points just twice.

Last week, the Defenders allowed a combined 99 points.

"We've been connected on that end of the floor," Harmsen said. "I think the ladies individually are learning what their strengths and weaknesses are."

Offensively, the magic number is 70. They’ve reached that point total in each of their last 12 games.

Ashtyn Veerbeek, who played her high school ball at Western Christian, leads Dordt with 18.7 ppg. She’s 51 points shy of the 500-point mark for the season.

"She's shooting the ball so well," Harmsen said. "She's also moving the ball so well and understanding what we're doing. Our guards are learning to play off of her."

