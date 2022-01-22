Northwestern's Rotert leaning on upperclassmen in first season as coach

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Change can be scary, but 22 games into the regular season schedule, the Northwestern College women’s basketball team seems to be embracing it.

On Saturday afternoon, the Red Raiders eked out a hard-fought 74-68 victory over Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) foe Concordia, as the home squad improved to 19-3 on the season under first-year head coach Kristin Rotert.

Roter, who came to the Raiders’ program from South Dakota State University, has reaped the benefits from last season's Northwestern holdovers, and has the program firmly lodged in second place in the GPAC standings.

For her, the chance to take over a program with players like Molly Schany, Taylor VanderVelde, Molly Cunningham, and Devyn Kemble on the roster has made the transition a whole lot easier.

“They’re a fantastic group of kids to coach,” Rotert said. “I can’t say enough about them, especially our upperclassmen. The transition of having a new head coach is really hard, and a lot of times it doesn’t go that smooth, it takes a couple years to get in a rhythm with your culture and your expectations.”

“Thankfully for us, that transition was very smooth and very fast this year, and all the credit needs to go to those young women.”

One of those senior leaders had a big impact on the game against the Bulldogs, as Taylor VanderVelde put up a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Her 16 points came on 5-of-8 shooting, and included one 3-pointer and five successful free throws. But all the excitement that came from VanderVelde’s solid performance seemed to hang in the balance with 23 seconds left in the game, when she crumpled to the floor in pain.

After a quiet and breathless minute inside the Bultman Center, VanderVelde rose to her feet, much to the delight of the home crowd. The moment prompted sighs of relief for the Red Raiders, and after the game, VanderVelde said that the injury was only a slight ankle sprain. She expects to be back in time for Wednesday's game against Morningside.

Having a player like VanderVelde in the lineup has been a huge help for Rotert in her first season at the helm, and while she contributes a lot to the team’s success, it doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet.

Coming into Saturday’s game, VanderVelde ranked fourth on the team in scoring, but second on the team in rebounds.

She does a lot of things, and today they showed up on the box score,” Rotert said. “A lot of times they don’t. She plays really hard, brings the people around her, and lifts their levels of competitive intensity as well. She’s someone that we really just need on the floor for us.”

VanderVelde played her first three collegiate seasons under former Northwestern coach Chris Yaw, and finished last season as the team’s second leading rebounder behind Molly Schany. She admits that the changes that come from a getting a new coach can be uncomfortable, but credited Rotert for making the transition an easy one.

“She really respected what we did here in our previous years, and our traditions here, while also bringing in some new stuff that I knew be really good for the players that we had.” VanderVelde said. “And she came in super, super excited. So she got us seniors all excited and we were able to liven everyone up and excited for this new year too.”

On the court, VanderVelde said that the main difference between this year’s Red Raiders and last year’s squad is that the offense this year has a more freedom to show off their skills.

“Instead of just a set motion, we get to do a lot of one on one and play off of each other and play with what our gifts and talents are,” VanderVelde said. “That has definitely been really new. Defensively, just winning our matchups and stuff. We’ve had different principals with Coach Yaw, both good, but just winning our matchups one on one.”

After the two teams battled their way to an 8-8 first quarter tie, the Red Raiders pulled ahead with a 7-0 run thanks to a pair of buckets from Maddie Jones, including a 3-pointer, as well as a layup from team points leader Molly Schany.

The Bulldogs responded with a score by junior Rylee Paul, and at the end of the first, the score stood at 17-10 Northwestern.

The Raiders hot shooting continued into the second quarter, and the team took a 26-15 lead on a 3-pointer from Kemble. But Concordia answered by scoring 10 of the game’s next 12 points, and At halftime, Northwestern’s lead stood at 32-30.

Northwestern won the second half battle by outscoring the Bulldogs 42-38.

Concordia made it close in the fourth quarter, when Taysha Ruston tied the game at 62-62 with a score for the Bulldogs. But back to back scores from Zoe Heemstra and Kemble made it a 66-62 game. Concordia pulled within two points again with a bucket by Kayla Luebbe, but Northwestern scored six of the next eight points to go ahead by six points.

The final points in that 6-2 run came on a free throw by Heemstra, who was shooting for VanderVelde after the senior limped off the floor. But regardless of whether she stayed in the game, VanderVelde had earned the admiration of her teammates and the home crowd for her performance.

“She’s just a hard worker and a go-getter,” Schany said. “She’ll put her life on the line for anybody, so we always look forward to Taylor working hard and being the best teammate she can be.”

Three other Northwestern players scored in double digits, led by Schany's 14 points, followed by Kemble with 12, and Maddie Jones with 10.

Taysha Ruston led Concordia with 26 points.

With some solid leadership in place and an 18-3 overall record, the Red Raiders have given Rotert plenty to smile about in her first season.

“I really liked the personnel when I took the job,” Rotert said. “I thought we had the right pieces, I thought we had really talented and skilled kids who played really hard. But it really just comes down to how long it takes to trust you and buy into your system.”

“Those kids just deserve so much credit for believing in what we’re doing and what we’re saying, and that is reflected in our season so far.”

The Red Raiders will play their next game at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the road against Morningside.

