South Dakota secures first win in NCAA Division I Tournament

Hannah Sjerven couldn’t help but look around for a second.

She and the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team had accomplished a feat no other Coyotes has had, and the USD senior wanted to soak in the moment.

The 10th-seeded Coyotes defeated No. 7 Mississippi (23-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tourmament 75-61 in the Wichita Region, and it’s the first time a South Dakota team has won in the Big Dance.

With the win, the Coyotes (28-5) will face second-seeded Baylor on Sunday. That start time for Sunday was not announced as of Journal press time.

They’ve been to the tournament five times, but lost in the first round in the previous four. Their last NCAA win came at the Division II level in 2008.

“I don't know if I'm ready to put it into words,” Sjerven said. “I think just look around in the last 15 seconds when we knew we had done it, it was a really good feeling similar to -- I mean, actually not similar to anything we had experienced before.”

The feeling was a lot different to last year. The Coyotes faced Oregon last year, but an unlucky first half buried the Coyotes, and knocked them out in the first round.

South Dakota’s players, coaches and crowd were much happier on Friday.

“As seniors we'd been talking about for years wanting to win an NCAA tournament game and to build a legacy at our school that we can do this,” Sjerven said. “I'm really excited for us and the girls on the team that are younger than us so they know this is possible. Just because we are a Summit League team or whatever else, we're ready to play.”

Unlike last year’s NCAA Tournament game, the Coyotes came out shooting the ball well. They jumped out to a 9-2 run early, and that really set the tone.

Sjerven started it all with a 3-pointer at the top of the key. South Dakota led for 38 minutes, 54 seconds, while the Rebels never once held a lead.

“I think in any game we want to come out and just be aggressive,” Sjerven said. “The ball bounced for me and I'm really glad my shot went in. From there it just set the tone for our offense and defense, and it was very positive for us.”

The Coyotes went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter that rose their lead to 16 points.

Sjerven also started the second-quarter run with a jump shot in the paint with 8 minutes, 16 seconds left in the second quarter.

Chloe Lamb made two shots in that run, sandwiched by a Kyah Watson layup.

Then, Liv Korngable scored five straight points off a 3-pointer and a long jumper.

Lamb later ended the run with two free throws.

Of course, USD’s defense stepped up during that stretch, too. South Dakota forced Ole Miss to commit two turnovers and missed six straight shots.

They didn’t let center Shakira Austin get comfortable in the paint, and forced Ole Miss to shoot shots outside the paint.

USD’s defense — including Sjerven — held Austin to nine points.

“We can't guard Austin one-on-one,” Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Can't front her because we can't get to the lob pass. We're not big enough to do that.

So we had to make some adjustments, and I thought they made some good adjustments and kicked it out and shot it. I don't know that it was necessarily a surprise to (Ole Miss) coach (Yolett McPhee-McCuin) and her staff. They know because they watched us play against other teams with great size. Playing against some of those teams has helped us just to be aware of different things for us.”

The Coyotes then went on a 16-7 run in the third quarter, and that came right after the Rebels chipped their deficit to six points.

Two big role players for the Coyotes — Kyah Watson and Maddie Krull — sparked that run. Watson turned two Ole Miss turnovers into points early in that run, while Krull scored five quick points in a 30-second span, then after Ole Miss scored, Krull scored another jumper in the paint. She ended up with 13 points.

Watson and Krull weren’t the only two role players who stepped up.

When Sjerven was on the bench, Plitzuweit put in junior Allison Peplowski to take over defensively.

The 6-foot-1 junior had two defensive rebounds and even made a basket.

“No moment is too big for them,” Lamb said. “It was fun to watch. We get to see it every day at practice, and so it may come as a shock to some other people, but we see that all the time. We're just waiting for it to come out.”

The Coyotes had an aggressive week of practice, according to Plitzuweit, and it started on Monday.

They practiced at home on Monday and Tuesday before arriving to Waco on Wednesday. After Thursday’s practice, the Coyotes coach was “at peace” with the preparation.

“I think our players understood the time and the place,” Plitzuweit said. “We talk a lot about the precious present. We played pretty well. Didn't play well in the third, fourth quarter. Kind of got -- you know, missed some assignments. But anyway, I thought we understood this time.”

Lamb and Sjerven each scored 20 points, while Korngable scored 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.