South Dakota women;s basketball team stifles rival Jacks, 65-42

South Dakota’s biggest rival suffered the wrath of the Coyotes’ stifling defense on Saturday in Vermillion, S.D.

USD rolled to its 10th straight women’s basketball victory, belting South Dakota State 65-42 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Jackrabbits have traditionally had trouble winning in this building and because of South Dakota’s defense had no chance in the latest installment of the in-state rivalry.

SDSU was held to its lowest point total of the season and lost for the seventh straight time at the SCSC.

So dominating was the Coyote defense, it limited South Dakota State to a combined 10 points in the second and third quarters.

“Obviously SDSU has a lot of weapons and they can post up just about everyone on their roster and every kid can shoot the basketball from the arc, so it made it really tough for us,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said to Midco Sports. “Certainly it takes some time once in a while to figure out how quickly that happens. I thought our players fought and took a great deal of energy out of them.”

South Dakota State made eight baskets in the first quarter, which ended in a 20-20 tie, then combined for only eight more the entire game.

No player scored in double figures for SDSU, 8-8 overall and 4-1 in the Summit League. It was the first time that has happened since Jan. 2, 2014, against then No. 2 Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, four players reached double digits for the Coyotes (12-4, 5-0). Liv Korngable led the way with 15 points, while freshman Kyah Watson popped in a career-high 14 points.

Hannah Sjerven recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Chloe Lamb, the reigning Summit League player of the week, contributed 10 points.

Watson – a second-year freshman from Rapid City, S.D. -- scored 11 points in the first half, helping the Coyotes open up a 35-25 lead in her first action against South Dakota State.

“Being confident and trying to score the ball helped me,” Watson said. “It was awesome having all the fans here cheering and being out there with my team playing against a great team.”

Watson got a conventional 3-point play to begin the second quarter and USD was off and running. SDSU made only 1 of 10 shots in the quarter and Korngable’s layup in the closing seconds gave the Coyotes a double-digit advantage.

South Dakota scored the first 14 points of the second half. The Jacks didn’t get on the board until the 2:32 mark of the third quarter, but by that time trailed 49-27.

Sjerven got her fourth double-double of the season and the 28th of her career. In addition to her points and rebounds, the sixth-year senior also recorded four assists, four blocked shots and three steals.

Lamb reached double figures for the 14th time in 16 games this season. The Coyotes were 26 of 56 from the field (46.4 percent) and made 7 of 16 3-pointers.

“I thought we did really good job throughut the game of moving the ball, sharing the ball,” Plitzuweit said. “And finding ways to keep things going on offense. In the first quarter, we didn’t have it going on the defensive end.”

South Dakota State shot just 37.2 percent (16-for-43) from the floor and was 4 of 13 from beyond the arc.

USD dominated the glass, outrebounding the Jacks 35-23 and turned 12 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points. It also outscored SDSU 36-20 in the paint.

The teams will meet again in early February in Brookings, S.D., and possibly a third time in the Summit League tournament in March.

Until then, there’s plenty more for the Coyotes to focus on.

“We just have to find a way to keep playing basketball games,” Plitzuweit said. “That’s the biggest challenge at this time so hopefully they can stay as healthy as possible and do that.

“After that, we have to find a way to continue to improve. We can’t be stagnant or complacent and this group certainly is not.”

