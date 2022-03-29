South Dakota women's basketball seniors leave memorable legacy after Sweet 16 appearance

Before the season began, University of South Dakota women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit had her team read a book, and it was meant to motivate the team for the season.

The book was called “Legacy,” by James Kerr, and it was about the All-Blacks rugby team in New Zealand that has garnered a lot of success over the last few years.

Perhaps the Coyotes could write their own book about the 2021-22 season.

“They left a legacy at the University of South Dakota that is second to none,” Plitzuweit said. “ I am incredibly proud of how they have handled themselves in everything they have been through, they have represented our team with a lot of class and humility and the way they represent our university and the athletics department is really, really special. They have done a tremendous job.”

The book teaches people about how to meet the high standards they set for themselves and make goals realistic.

The two seniors remembered reading that book, and when senior Hannah Sjerven read it, she didn’t realize how much it would resonate with the team at the time.

“ I think when we read it I didn't understand the weight of how that would help carry us through the season as seniors and as a team,” Sjerven said. “I think we did a great job of trying to replicate what they have, which is not possible to truly replicate but if you know, they talk about it being more than a sport.”

At the beginning of the season, maybe a Sweet 16 bid — and being a defensive stop away from the Elite Eight — wasn’t what the Coyotes wrote down, but that’s where they ended their season.

Michigan ended their season with a 52-49 loss in the Wichita regional semifinal, and after the game, Sjerven was asked about USD’s legacy.

“I agree with Chloe (Lamb) and just knowing what goes into getting yourself and your team here, it's not one or two players, it's not just the coaches,” Sjerven said. “It's a whole community of what we are in Vermillion and I hope people remember how we were able to create that and it wasn't just us and they keep showing up for women's basketball and keep doing that for the next generation.”

Their legacies obviously include taking the Coyotes farther than they’ve ever been in the NCAA Tournament, and they also became the second Summit League team to make it to the Women’s Sweet 16.

When the players were making their goals back in the summer, Plitzuweit challenged the seniors — Sjerven, Chloe Lamb, Liv Korngable and Regan Sankey — to qualify for four NCAA Tournaments in a row.

It’s a feat that not many mid-major programs have a chance to do, but the Coyotes were up for the challenge.

“That's really, really hard and then to get to the tournament and to win a first-round game is really hard to do,” Plitzuweit said. “And then to win a second game. So I think it's -- what they have done has been nothing short of competing at a very, very high level. And they did it again.

“They do the right things, and they have built something that is really special,” Plitzuweit added.

The Sweet 16 was the first time anyone inside the South Dakota camp had made it to the Sweet 16. As successful as this program has been — which also includes a Women’s NIT title back in 2016 — the Coyotes hadn’t seen success and popularity like this before.

Coyotes take pride in representing South Dakota Jeniah Ugofsky doesn’t want this dream to end. It’s one she’s been thinking about since she was in high school.

When games were at halftime, ESPN’s analysts were excited to talk about the Cinderellas in South Dakota and Creighton.

South Dakota’s social media pages garnered more attention than it usually does.

Plitzuweit learned how much her team brought South Dakota together.

“I think it's been really neat to see how our university has united,” Plitzuweit said. “We had so many students that came down, we had our pep band, our spirit squad and they have been so into it, they're playing in the hotel lobby, they have that pop-a-shot, like they're getting ready for the game. Maybe they feel like they're going to make a shot for us, but they're all in, they're really invested. It was great to see our community unit around this special team and this special opportunity.”

Looking ahead

The future looks bright for the Coyotes, and it even showed in Saturday’s loss to the Wolverines, who lost to No. 1-seed Louisville on Monday in the Eilte Eight.

Sjerven led the Coyotes with 17 points and eight rebounds, but true freshman Grace Larkins was the second-leading scorer with nine points. Larkins made all three shots beyond the 3-point line.

Larkins played 23 minutes after playing a combined 17 in the wins over Mississippi and Baylor.

Then, Rapid City native Kyah Watson ended her redshirt freshman season with a six-point game.

While Watson’s numbers may not pop out in the scorebook, she did a lot of things that fans don’t see in the box score.

She played solid defense throughout the tournament and was a key reason why the Coyotes got to the Sweet 16.

Other key impact players included Maddie Krull, Allison Peplowski and Jeniah Ugofsky, who all played in the loss against the Wolverines.

“I thought young kids, what people would call 'role players' had a huge tournament, not only this game but the two previous to this,” Lamb said. “You would think that the bright lights and the significance that comes with these games would bring some fear or overwhelming to them, you would think so. Being in foul trouble personally I thought they stepped up huge and not only kept us in the game but elevated our game as well.”

