South Dakota women's basketball seniors leave memorable legacy after Sweet 16 appearance

Members of the USD team celebrate beating South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played March 8 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
From left to right: Coyotes seniors Regan Sankey, Liv Korngable, Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb celebrate after the Coyotes learned their NCAA Tournament fate at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D.
South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven, right, heads to the basket as Michigan's Cameron Williams defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday in Wichita, Kan.
Before the season began, University of South Dakota women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit had her team read a book, and it was meant to motivate the team for the season.
The book was called “Legacy,” by James Kerr, and it was about the All-Blacks rugby team in New Zealand that has garnered a lot of success over the last few years.
Perhaps the Coyotes could write their own book about the 2021-22 season.
“They left a legacy at the University of South Dakota that is second to none,” Plitzuweit said. “ I am incredibly proud of how they have handled themselves in everything they have been through, they have represented our team with a lot of class and humility and the way they represent our university and the athletics department is really, really special. They have done a tremendous job.”
“ I think when we read it I didn't understand the weight of how that would help carry us through the season as seniors and as a team,” Sjerven said. “I think we did a great job of trying to replicate what they have, which is not possible to truly replicate but if you know, they talk about it being more than a sport.”
At the beginning of the season, maybe a Sweet 16 bid — and being a defensive stop away from the Elite Eight — wasn’t what the Coyotes wrote down, but that’s where they ended their season.
Members of the USD team celebrate beating South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played March 8 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Chloe Lamb shoots under pressure from SDSU's Myah Selland (44) and Tylee Irwin during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Liv Korngable tries to pass while ebing pressured by SDSU's Tori Nelson, front, and Myah Selland during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Jeniah Ugofsky, center, hugs teammate USD's Regan Sankey while the team celebrated beating South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
Members of the USD spirit squad run onto the court at the start of during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull shoots over SDSU's Lindsey Theuninck during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull smiles as she gathers with teammates after the team beat South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45. At right is teammate Hannah Sjerven.
USD's Liv Korngable shoots during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull shoots under pressure from SDSU's Kallie Theisen during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Liv Korngable drives around SDSU's Tori Nelson during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull looks to pass under pressure form SDSU's Haley Greer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Grace Larkins drives down court under close pressure from SDSU's Tori Nelson during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Grace Larkins tries to move to the baset between SDSU's Tori Nelson (20) and Haley Greer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
Members of the USD band cheer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull drives around SDSU's Haley Greer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
SDSU's Myah Selland tries to drive around USD's Kyah Watson during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit shouts instructions to her team during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played March 8 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
USD's Hannah Sjerven knocks the ball away form SDSU's Myah Selland during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD students cheer in the fourth quarter of University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
Charlie Coyote, the USD mascot, dances in the fourth quarter of University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
SDSU coach Aaron Johnston watches the action on the court in the fourth quarter of University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
A young USD fan waves a sign during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD students cheer late in the game during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Regan Sankey jumps into the arms of teammate Carley Duffnez (20) as the team celebrates beating South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Aspen Williston carries teammate Morgan Hansen on her back while celebrating the team's win over South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
Michigan ended their season with a 52-49 loss in the Wichita regional semifinal, and after the game, Sjerven was asked about USD’s legacy.
“I agree with Chloe (Lamb) and just knowing what goes into getting yourself and your team here, it's not one or two players, it's not just the coaches,” Sjerven said. “It's a whole community of what we are in Vermillion and I hope people remember how we were able to create that and it wasn't just us and they keep showing up for women's basketball and keep doing that for the next generation.”
Their legacies obviously include taking the Coyotes farther than they’ve ever been in the NCAA Tournament, and they also became the second Summit League team to make it to the Women’s Sweet 16.
When the players were making their goals back in the summer, Plitzuweit challenged the seniors — Sjerven, Chloe Lamb, Liv Korngable and Regan Sankey — to qualify for four NCAA Tournaments in a row.
It’s a feat that not many mid-major programs have a chance to do, but the Coyotes were up for the challenge.
“That's really, really hard and then to get to the tournament and to win a first-round game is really hard to do,” Plitzuweit said. “And then to win a second game. So I think it's -- what they have done has been nothing short of competing at a very, very high level. And they did it again.
“They do the right things, and they have built something that is really special,” Plitzuweit added.
The Sweet 16 was the first time anyone inside the South Dakota camp had made it to the Sweet 16. As successful as this program has been — which also includes a Women’s NIT title back in 2016 — the Coyotes hadn’t seen success and popularity like this before.
Jeniah Ugofsky doesn’t want this dream to end. It’s one she’s been thinking about since she was in high school.
When games were at halftime, ESPN’s analysts were excited to talk about the Cinderellas in South Dakota and Creighton.
South Dakota’s social media pages garnered more attention than it usually does.
Plitzuweit learned how much her team brought South Dakota together.
“I think it's been really neat to see how our university has united,” Plitzuweit said. “We had so many students that came down, we had our pep band, our spirit squad and they have been so into it, they're playing in the hotel lobby, they have that pop-a-shot, like they're getting ready for the game. Maybe they feel like they're going to make a shot for us, but they're all in, they're really invested. It was great to see our community unit around this special team and this special opportunity.”
Looking ahead
The future looks bright for the Coyotes, and it even showed in Saturday’s loss to the Wolverines, who lost to No. 1-seed Louisville on Monday in the Eilte Eight.
Sjerven led the Coyotes with 17 points and eight rebounds, but true freshman Grace Larkins was the second-leading scorer with nine points. Larkins made all three shots beyond the 3-point line.
Larkins played 23 minutes after playing a combined 17 in the wins over Mississippi and Baylor.
Then, Rapid City native Kyah Watson ended her redshirt freshman season with a six-point game.
While Watson’s numbers may not pop out in the scorebook, she did a lot of things that fans don’t see in the box score.
She played solid defense throughout the tournament and was a key reason why the Coyotes got to the Sweet 16.
Other key impact players included Maddie Krull, Allison Peplowski and Jeniah Ugofsky, who all played in the loss against the Wolverines.
“I thought young kids, what people would call 'role players' had a huge tournament, not only this game but the two previous to this,” Lamb said. “You would think that the bright lights and the significance that comes with these games would bring some fear or overwhelming to them, you would think so. Being in foul trouble personally I thought they stepped up huge and not only kept us in the game but elevated our game as well.”
USD's Maddie Krull lifts head coach Dawn Plitzuweit in her arms while celebrating the team's win over Omaha University in Summit League championship women's basketball action played Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. USD won the game, 66-43.
The USD squad celebrate beating Omaha University in Summit League championship women's basketball action played March 9, 2021, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. USD won the game, 66-43.
USD's Hannah Sjerven shoots around Omaha's Elena Pilakouta during University of South Dakota vs Omaha University Summit League championship women's basketball action played Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. USD led at the half, 29-21.
USD's Maddie Krull drives around Omaha's Sarah Schmitt during University of South Dakota vs Omaha University Summit League championship women's basketball action played Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. USD led at the half, 29-21.
USD's Liv Korngable (2) and Hannah Sjerven, back, pressure Omaha's Elena Pilakouta during University of South Dakota vs Omaha University Summit League championship women's basketball action played Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. USD led at the half, 29-21.
The University of South Dakota and Omaha University play in Summit League championship women's basketball action Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. USD led at the half, 29-21.
Omaha's Claire Killian, right, tries to strip the ball away from USD's Liv Korngable as Omaha's Josie Filer (25) blocks her in during the 2021 Summit League championship at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Korngable reached 1,000 points on Thursday.
Omaha's Elena Pilakouta shoots under pressure form USD's Hannah Sjerven during University of South Dakota vs Omaha University Summit League championship women's basketball action played March 9 in Sioux Falls.
USD's Hannah Sjerven tries to keep a loose ball away from a pack of Omaha defenders during University of South Dakota vs Omaha University Summit League championship women's basketball action played Tuesday, March 9 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit talks to her squad during a time out in University of South Dakota vs Omaha University Summit League championship women's basketball action played Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. USD led at the half, 29-21.
USD's Allison Peplowski shoots under pressure form Omaha's Elena Pilakouta during University of South Dakota vs Omaha University Summit League championship women's basketball action played Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. USD led at the half, 29-21.
USD's Jeniah Ugofsky looks to pass under pressure form Omaha's Josie Filer (25) and Omaha's Akili Felici during University of South Dakota vs Omaha University Summit League championship women's basketball action played Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. USD led at the half, 29-21.
Omaha's Josie Filer knocks the ball away form USD's Hannah Sjerven during University of South Dakota vs Omaha University Summit League championship women's basketball action played Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. USD led at the half, 29-21.
