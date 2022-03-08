South Dakota women's basketball wins Summit League Tournament

USD's Jeniah Ugofsky, center, hugs teammate USD's Regan Sankey while the team celebrated beating South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
USD's Maddie Krull smiles as she gathers with teammates after the team beat South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45. At right is teammate Hannah Sjerven.
Members of the USD team celebrate beating South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Chloe Lamb shoots under pressure from SDSU's Myah Selland (44) and Tylee Irwin during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Liv Korngable tries to pass while ebing pressured by SDSU's Tori Nelson, front, and Myah Selland during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
The University of South Dakota plays South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action Tuesday March 8, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
Members of the USD spirit squad run onto the court at the start of during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull shoots over SDSU's Lindsey Theuninck during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull smiles as she gathers with teammates after the team beat South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45. At right is teammate Hannah Sjerven.
USD's Liv Korngable shoots during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull shoots under pressure from SDSU's Kallie Theisen during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Liv Korngable drives around SDSU's Tori Nelson during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull looks to pass under pressure form SDSU's Haley Greer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Grace Larkins drives down court under close pressure from SDSU's Tori Nelson during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Grace Larkins tries to move to the baset between SDSU's Tori Nelson (20) and Haley Greer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
Members of the USD band cheer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Maddie Krull drives around SDSU's Haley Greer during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
SDSU's Myah Selland tries to drive around USD's Kyah Watson during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit shouts instructions to her team during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD's Hannah Sjerven knocks the ball away form SDSU's Myah Selland during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
USD students cheer in the fourth quarter of University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
Charlie Coyote, the USD mascot, dances in the fourth quarter of University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
SDSU coach Aaron Johnston watches the action on the court in the fourth quarter of University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
A young USD fan waves a sign during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD students cheer late in the game during University of South Dakota vs South Dakota State University Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Regan Sankey jumps into the arms of teammate Carley Duffnez (20) as the team celebrates beating South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
USD's Aspen Williston carries teammate Morgan Hansen on her back while celebrating the team's win over South Dakota State University in Summit League women's basketball championship action played Tuesday March 8, 2022 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota. USD won the championship game 56-45.
Both USD and SDSU – which split regular-season contests – played lock down defense from start to finish in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 8,117 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
“Our young ladies played with an incredible amount of toughness and fearlessness today,” South Dakota Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “South Dakota State is a great basketball team and somehow we were able to kind of slow them down.
“They were able to do the same to us, so I thought it came down to making some big plays and we were able to do that.”
‘Super Seniors’ Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable decided to stick around for a final collegiate season and it has paid off in a big way for USD.
“They came back for a moment like this,” Plitzuweit said. “But just because you want to doesn’t mean you get to. But it goes as a testament to them, to their character, to their toughness, to all the time that they put in to get back here. So I couldn’t be more excited for them.”
The 6-foot-3 Sjerven was a huge factor on both ends of the floor. She recorded yet another double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Sjerven scored 10 of her team’s first 12 points in a game where baskets were incredibly hard to come by.
Lamb, named the tournament’s most valuable player, had 17 one day after throwing in a career-high 33 points in a semifinal win over Missouri-Kansas City.
Korngable scored 10 points to go along with three assists.
Amazingly, the Coyotes won despite going the last 6 minutes, 19 seconds without a field goal.
“I didn’t even realize we did that,” Sjerven said. “I think once again, that speaks to our defense and you’re relying on that to carry on offense.
“If you do notice that it can affect your flow, but I don’t think any of us on the floor felt that and that’s a testament to how we play.”
The Coyotes, already enjoying a 43-37 lead after three quarters, got their only basket of the fourth on a 3-pointer by Korngable at the 6:20 mark. They did, however, make 10 free throws in the final five minutes.
Meanwhile, SDSU made only 2 of its last 16 shots and wound up shooting a paltry 24.6 percent (14 of 57) for the game.
“Points in the paint were hard to come by and that’s a big thing we rely on,” SDSU Coach Aaron Johnston said. “Paiton (Burchard) stretched the floor in the first half and kept us in it, but we just didn’t find the balance with some of those threes.
“We defended at a really high level. Fifty percent of our game was good enough to win today and the other 50 percent wasn’t. Their defense certainly impacted that.”
SDSU’s Paiton Burckhard splashed four 3-pointers in the first half, which ended with the Coyotes in front 23-22. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Lamb and Korngable early in the third stretched it out to a seven-point advantage. The Coyotes were able to maintain that and somehow increase their lead despite only making one basket in the final quarter.
Tylee Irwin scored a team-high 15 points for the Jackrabbits, while Burckhard added 14 points. Myah Selland, named to the all-tournament team along with Burckhard, grabbed 10 rebounds but was 0-for-10 from the field and scored five points.
“The good news is our fans understand to cheer for us when we’re on defense,” Plitzuweit said. “So we appreciate that, we needed a little extra help on that side of the court.”
The Coyotes slowed an SDSU squad that came into the game averaging 80 points per contest.
Morningside senior Sierra Mitchell broke another record Friday night — a milestone that spans across all of women’s college basketball. Her first 3-pointer of the game gave her the all-time career record at 498, breaking Kelsey Mitchell’s five-year mark.
