South Dakota women's basketball wins Summit League Tournament

SIOUX FALLS – Make that a three-peat for the South Dakota women’s basketball team.

In an intense defensive battle, the Coyotes downed in-state rival South Dakota State 56-45 in the Summit League tournament championship game here Tuesday.

South Dakota, now 27-5, won its third consecutive league tournament and earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Both USD and SDSU – which split regular-season contests – played lock down defense from start to finish in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 8,117 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

“Our young ladies played with an incredible amount of toughness and fearlessness today,” South Dakota Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “South Dakota State is a great basketball team and somehow we were able to kind of slow them down.

“They were able to do the same to us, so I thought it came down to making some big plays and we were able to do that.”

‘Super Seniors’ Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable decided to stick around for a final collegiate season and it has paid off in a big way for USD.

“They came back for a moment like this,” Plitzuweit said. “But just because you want to doesn’t mean you get to. But it goes as a testament to them, to their character, to their toughness, to all the time that they put in to get back here. So I couldn’t be more excited for them.”

The 6-foot-3 Sjerven was a huge factor on both ends of the floor. She recorded yet another double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Sjerven scored 10 of her team’s first 12 points in a game where baskets were incredibly hard to come by.

Lamb, named the tournament’s most valuable player, had 17 one day after throwing in a career-high 33 points in a semifinal win over Missouri-Kansas City.

Korngable scored 10 points to go along with three assists.

Amazingly, the Coyotes won despite going the last 6 minutes, 19 seconds without a field goal.

“I didn’t even realize we did that,” Sjerven said. “I think once again, that speaks to our defense and you’re relying on that to carry on offense.

“If you do notice that it can affect your flow, but I don’t think any of us on the floor felt that and that’s a testament to how we play.”

The Coyotes, already enjoying a 43-37 lead after three quarters, got their only basket of the fourth on a 3-pointer by Korngable at the 6:20 mark. They did, however, make 10 free throws in the final five minutes.

Meanwhile, SDSU made only 2 of its last 16 shots and wound up shooting a paltry 24.6 percent (14 of 57) for the game.

“Points in the paint were hard to come by and that’s a big thing we rely on,” SDSU Coach Aaron Johnston said. “Paiton (Burchard) stretched the floor in the first half and kept us in it, but we just didn’t find the balance with some of those threes.

“We defended at a really high level. Fifty percent of our game was good enough to win today and the other 50 percent wasn’t. Their defense certainly impacted that.”

SDSU’s Paiton Burckhard splashed four 3-pointers in the first half, which ended with the Coyotes in front 23-22. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Lamb and Korngable early in the third stretched it out to a seven-point advantage. The Coyotes were able to maintain that and somehow increase their lead despite only making one basket in the final quarter.

Tylee Irwin scored a team-high 15 points for the Jackrabbits, while Burckhard added 14 points. Myah Selland, named to the all-tournament team along with Burckhard, grabbed 10 rebounds but was 0-for-10 from the field and scored five points.

“The good news is our fans understand to cheer for us when we’re on defense,” Plitzuweit said. “So we appreciate that, we needed a little extra help on that side of the court.”

The Coyotes slowed an SDSU squad that came into the game averaging 80 points per contest.

