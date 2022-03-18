Steve Brooks feels at home in Indiana with Marian

SIOUX CITY – Back in the day, the Jackson 5 came up with a song entitled "Goin’ Back to Indiana."

It was a smash hit centered around the famous singing brothers’ return to their home state.

Steve Brooks followed the same path last May, coming back to Indiana after a successful four-year stint at St. Francis (Ill.). Brooks, a highly decorated NAIA women’s basketball coach, is now calling the shots at Marian University.

The 22-year coaching veteran guided Indiana Wesleyan to a pair of NAIA Division II national titles before moving to St. Francis, where his teams won 98 games in four seasons.

However, when Katie Gearlas, who guided Marian to back-to-back national championships in 2016-17, left to take the head job at Purdue, Brooks couldn’t resist the pull of his home state.

Under Brooks, Marian has reached the 30-win plateau, doing so with a 77-70 victory over Clarke University in a national tournament Round of 16 game Friday at the Tyson Events Center.

“It’s exciting and I’m close to family,” said Brooks, a Taylor University graduate. “Everybody in the NAIA knows Coach Gearlds had an unbelievable program and I’m the benefactor of that this year in that I walked into a situation with really good players.”

Brooks coached Indiana Wesleyan to national titles in 2007 and 2013. His 2007 squad had an unblemished 38-0 record, becoming the first in NAIA Division II history to accomplish that feat.

To get to the 597th win in Brooks’ illustrious coaching career, Marian (30-4) had to hold off a Clarke squad that rallied from a 17-point deficit to tie the game.

Clarke (31-5) trailed 38-21 with just over three minutes left in the first half. The Pride from Dubuque, Iowa, rallied to draw even three times, but was never able to take the lead.

“We stuck with it the whole time,” said two-time Crossroads League Player of the Year Imani Guy. “We came out hard and they’re a good team and fought back, but we had composure throughout the entire game and managed to move on.”

Guy had a phenomenal performance with 25 points and 17 rebounds. Each of the five starters reached double figures for Marian, which advanced to a quarterfinal game against Central Methodist on Saturday.

Ella Collier added 14 points for the Knights, while Abby Downard had 13, Allison Bosse 11 and Kinnidy Garrard 10 points.

Bosse got nine of hers in the first quarter, canning three 3-pointers to stake her team to a 25-11 lead. Marian still led 42-31 at halftime, but Clarke began to make its charge in the third quarter.

“We got started right, which is what we were hoping we’d be able to do,” Brooks said. “Right before the half, my stupidity came out. We kind of gave them a little momentum right there and kind of played like we were in quicksand to start the third.”

Clarke began narrowing the gap and eventually tied it at 50-50 on a 3-pointer by Giana Michels with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.

It was 52-52 to begin the fourth quarter and two free throws by Michels once again tied the game at 54-54. Downard made back-to-back hoops to give Marian a four-point lead.

The Knights clung to a 70-68 lead when Downard nailed a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key with 40 seconds remaining. Marian converted four free throws in the final 22 seconds to preserve the win.

“I was proud of the way our kids handled the pressure,” Brooks said. “They never panicked and stayed focused and we were able to get the ball in the right places. The free throws were very important for us down the stretch.”

Michels and Nicole McDermott scored 19 points each for Clarke, the Heart of America Conference champions. Emma Kelchen contributed 17 points and seven rebounds.

