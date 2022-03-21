Thomas More beats Central Methodist to advance to national title game

Thomas More's Emily Simon (23) and Central Methodist's Eternati Willock (13) reach for a loose ball during Central Methodist University vs Thomas More University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Dordt University squad celebrates beating Southeastern University in semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt won the game in the closing seconds 53-52.
Dordt student Mitchell Dryden prays as Dordt player Bailey Beckman shoots a free throw with the score tied late in fourth quarter action against Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Beckman made the free throw and Dordt won the game 53-52.
Dordt student Mitchell Dryden cheers after Dordt player Bailey Beckman made a free throw with the score tied late in fourth quarter action against Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt won the game 53-52.
Coach Bill Harmsen talks to his team during a 4th quarte time out during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt won the game in the closing seconds 53-52.
Fans and members of the Dordt bench celebrate a three point basket during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Hayden Heimensen (5) tries to get a loose ball from Southeastern's Raegan Linster during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek shoots in front of Southeastern's Rebecca Cook during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Bailey Beckman shoots while being surrounded by Southeastern defenders during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Karly Gustafson is fouled by Southeastern's Angela Perry during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Bailey Beckman tries to keep the ball away from Southeastern's Tahanee Bennell during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Karly Gustafson (30) looks to shoot under pressure form Southeastern's Josselin Geer (21) and Leilah Vigil (34) during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Hayden Heimensen shoots under pressure from Southeastern's Marta Aranda during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Faith Van Holland shoots under pressure form Southeastern's Rebecca Cook during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Karly Gustafson looks to pass while being guarded by Southeastern's Rebecca Cook, left, and Southeastern's Angela Perry during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek looks to pass around Southeastern's Angela Perry during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Mya Chmielewski defends against Southeastern's Gabby Suarez (5) during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek runs onto the court during introductions at the start of Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Dordt's Janie Schoonhoven, right, and Southeastern's Tahanee Bennell tussle for a loose ball during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Southeastern's Rebecca Cook drives to the basket around Dordt's Karly Gustafson during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Central Methodist's Leah Johnson tries to grab the bal away from Thomas More's Zoie Barth during Central Methodist University vs Thomas More University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. At left is Thomas More's Alexah Chrisman.
Central Methodist's Arleighshya McElroy guards Thomas More's Zoie Barth during Central Methodist University vs Thomas More University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Central Methodist's Eternati Willock drives around Thomas More's Kenzie Schwarber during Central Methodist University vs Thomas More University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Central Methodist's Leah Johnson shoots under pressure from Thomas More's Alex Smith during Central Methodist University vs Thomas More University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Central Methodist's Arleighshya McElroy shoots as Thomas More's Summer Secrist defends during Central Methodist University vs Thomas More University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Last year, Thomas More lost the title game to Westmont, 72-61, thanks to twin 23 point performances from Westmont seniors Stefanie Berberabe and Iyree Jarrett. In that game, the Saints were also playing without then-sophomore Zoie Barth, who suffered a devastating knee injury earlier in the tournament.
Tuesday night, a healthy Barth and the Saints will go up against Dordt University (27-8), led by star junior forward Ashtyn Veerbeek.
This time, the Saints have a different outcome in mind.
“We didn’t finish what we set out to do last year for various reasons,” Saints head coach Jeff Hans said. “... We didn’t finish that, so we wanted to get back to this point and have an opportunity. That is the biggest thing we have is we have an opportunity to play the last game of the 2021-2022 season. It’s special for our seniors, they get to play as many games as possible.”
The Saints got offensive contributions from all over the floor on Monday, as Alexah Chrisman scored the first six points of the game for Thomas More, and finished the game with 18. Kelly Brenner and Taylor Clos were close behind with 14 points apiece while Emily Simon, Kenzie Schwarber, and Zoie Barth finished with nine, eight, and seven points, respectively.
After falling behind Thomas More at the end of the first quarter, 26-17, Central Methodist temporarily found its groove early in the second.
In the first five minutes of the frame, the Eagles outscored the Saints, 17-4, to quickly turn a nine point deficit into a 34-30 lead. But the Saints weren’t down for long, as Thomas More reeled off a 10-0 run to go into halftime with a 44-34 lead.
“We got a little rattled at the beginning of the second quarter when Central Methodist did a good job of pressing us and turning it over," Hans said. "But then we settled down and really took off.”
The Saints continued their hot shooting in the third quarter, out-scoring the Eagles by a 27-16 score to go into the fourth quarter with a 21-point lead. Thomas More eased off the throttle a bit in the fourth by scoring only 11 points, but it was more than enough to finish off the dominant victory.
Arleighshya McElroy led the Eagles with 13 total points on the night, while Leianya Massenat had 13.
For Hans, tomorrow night’s game is a chance for him to claim his third national championship with the Saints, with the other two coming at the NCAA Division III level. Most of the team has returned from last year’s second place squad, so the majority of the roster is familiar with the feeling that comes with playing on the sport’s biggest stage.
“Most of these guys are back. We’ve got a few new pieces that are contributing for us in big ways, and some of the contributors this year didn’t play much last year, but they were here on this stage,” Hans said. “The biggest thing we are trying to tell them is to take it one possession at a time and really enjoy the moment.”
“Enjoy what is going on, because you never know if you are going to have that opportunity again.”
The Saints will play Dordt Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the NAIA national championship.
