Thomas More beats Central Methodist to advance to national title game

SIOUX CITY – The Thomas More University women’s basketball has some unfinished business to take care on Tuesday night at Tyson Events Center.

Thanks to their 82-62 victory over Central Methodist on Monday night in the NAIA national semifinals, the Saints are headed back to the national championship game for the second year in a row.

Last year, Thomas More lost the title game to Westmont, 72-61, thanks to twin 23 point performances from Westmont seniors Stefanie Berberabe and Iyree Jarrett. In that game, the Saints were also playing without then-sophomore Zoie Barth, who suffered a devastating knee injury earlier in the tournament.

Tuesday night, a healthy Barth and the Saints will go up against Dordt University (27-8), led by star junior forward Ashtyn Veerbeek.

This time, the Saints have a different outcome in mind.

“We didn’t finish what we set out to do last year for various reasons,” Saints head coach Jeff Hans said. “... We didn’t finish that, so we wanted to get back to this point and have an opportunity. That is the biggest thing we have is we have an opportunity to play the last game of the 2021-2022 season. It’s special for our seniors, they get to play as many games as possible.”

The Saints got offensive contributions from all over the floor on Monday, as Alexah Chrisman scored the first six points of the game for Thomas More, and finished the game with 18. Kelly Brenner and Taylor Clos were close behind with 14 points apiece while Emily Simon, Kenzie Schwarber, and Zoie Barth finished with nine, eight, and seven points, respectively.

After falling behind Thomas More at the end of the first quarter, 26-17, Central Methodist temporarily found its groove early in the second.

In the first five minutes of the frame, the Eagles outscored the Saints, 17-4, to quickly turn a nine point deficit into a 34-30 lead. But the Saints weren’t down for long, as Thomas More reeled off a 10-0 run to go into halftime with a 44-34 lead.

“We got a little rattled at the beginning of the second quarter when Central Methodist did a good job of pressing us and turning it over," Hans said. "But then we settled down and really took off.”

The Saints continued their hot shooting in the third quarter, out-scoring the Eagles by a 27-16 score to go into the fourth quarter with a 21-point lead. Thomas More eased off the throttle a bit in the fourth by scoring only 11 points, but it was more than enough to finish off the dominant victory.

Arleighshya McElroy led the Eagles with 13 total points on the night, while Leianya Massenat had 13.

For Hans, tomorrow night’s game is a chance for him to claim his third national championship with the Saints, with the other two coming at the NCAA Division III level. Most of the team has returned from last year’s second place squad, so the majority of the roster is familiar with the feeling that comes with playing on the sport’s biggest stage.

“Most of these guys are back. We’ve got a few new pieces that are contributing for us in big ways, and some of the contributors this year didn’t play much last year, but they were here on this stage,” Hans said. “The biggest thing we are trying to tell them is to take it one possession at a time and really enjoy the moment.”

“Enjoy what is going on, because you never know if you are going to have that opportunity again.”

The Saints will play Dordt Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the NAIA national championship.

