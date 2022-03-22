Thomas More defeats Dordt to win NAIA national championship

Kenzie Schwarber of Thomas More University celebrates with her team after winning the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship against Dordt University at the Tyson Events Center, Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 22, 2022.
Dordt's Mya Chmielewski (22) and Ashtyn Veerbeek embrace each other while walking to half court to accept the NAIA runner-up trophy Tuesday during the NAIA women's basketball championship in Sioux City.
Dordt University students cheer as their team scores against Thomas More University during the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center, Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 22, 2022.
Dordt University players cheer as their teammates score against Thomas More University during the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center, Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 22, 2022.
Barth was right in the middle of the championship action this year, scoring 12 points and pulling down five rebounds to help lead the team to victory.
As she stood amongst the confetti, with a national championship t-shirt covering her white number 14 jersey, all Barth could do was soak it all in.
“The emotion is just relief,” Barth said. “After working for this whole last year, especially after tearing my knee and not getting a chance to play, being back out here and playing the game I love with the people I love, it’s just relief. I just feel blessed to be back out here.”
Barth spent nine months rehabbing the knee before she finally got back on the floor, and even then had strict minutes restrictions in order to try to keep her knee healthy.
It was a long road for her to get back to full health, and she still isn’t at 100 percent quickness, according to Thomas More head coach Jeff Hans. But on Tuesday night, all of those long months of rehab proved to be worth it.
“I think it was awesome for her,” Hans said. “Her one comment today was, ‘I get to play tonight, because she wasn’t able to last year. To be here two years, have one year taken away because of the injury and now she’s out here playing, and I’ll be honest, making some plays and leading us to a championship with her teammates.
“It’s a team effort, and she was a catalyst for it tonight.”
After experiencing the heartbreak of injury and a title game loss last year, Tuesday’s win was a hard-earned accomplishment for Thomas More.
Their latest win is the third national championship in program history, and the Saints’ first at the NAIA level.
“At the end of the day, we wanted to be here and we worked for it. There is no better feeling,” Barth said. “100 percent it means more. We know what it looks like and feels like to get here and miss it by just a little bit. We didn’t want to feel that again.”
The Saints’ dominated the game in the first half by scoring 21 points in the first quarter and 19 in the second to go into halftime with a 40-15 lead over the Defenders. In those first two quarters, the Saints shot 46.9 percent from the field while holding Dordt to a shooting mark of 24 percent.
Thomas More also out-rebounded the Defenders in the first half, 23-10.
The second half was a bit less lopsided, but Thomas More’s lead proved to be too great for Dordt to overcome. In the third quarter, the Saints out-scored the Defenders, 19-15, to go into the final frame with a 59-30 lead.
Dordt made a game of things in the fourth quarter by scoring 35 points and draining six 3-pointers.
“They started banging in all those 3’s, and that is a credit to them. They didn’t quit,” Hans said. “We knew that. They didn’t shoot it well yesterday, and they didn’t shoot it well in the first half. All of a sudden that basket down here on this end looked like the ocean.”
But thanks to their spectacular performance in the first half, thomas More's lead was simply insurmountable. When the final buzzer sounded, the Saints rushed the floor with glee. Seconds later, the confetti fell from the rafters.
It was a perfect ending to a challenging season, and for the career of senior Alexah Chrisman, who scored 16 points and collected a team-high seven rebounds for Thomas More.
Chrisman led the Saints in scoring in each of the final three games, with 12 points and nine rebounds in the quarterfinals against Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, and 18 points against Central Methodist in Monday’s semifinals.
For her efforts, Chrisman was named the Tournament MVP.
“It’s just complete happiness, and a little bit of shock,” Chrisman said. “It hasn’t hit me yet that my career is over, but literally this is everything I’ve dreamed about, and the exact team I wanted to do it with.”
Taylor Clos was the third and final Saint to finish in double-digit scoring, with 10 points. Karly Gustafson, meanwhile led Dordt with 23 points on the night, while Ashtyn Veerbeek and Hayden Heimensen each scored 14.
A national title in your final college game is an ideal way to end things for any ballplayer, and while Chrisman knew that her time with the Saints and the team's memorable season had come to an end, there wasn’t any sadness in her voice on Tuesday night.
The Saints’ had finally accomplished their dream. Now all they had to do was celebrate what they’d done.
“I’m just excited,” Chrisman said. “I’m ready to celebrate. Life can start tomorrow. Right now, tonight, I’m a national champion and that’s it.”
Thanks to their 82-62 victory over Central Methodist on Monday night in the NAIA national semifinals, the Saints are headed back to the national championship game for the second year in a row. They will play Dordt at 7 p.m. for the NAIA championship.