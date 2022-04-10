USD names Kayla Karius as new women's head basketball coach

VERMILLION, S.D.-- The Coyotes have a new person leading the pack.

On Sunday evening, the University of South Dakota announced that Kayla Karius had been selected as the new women's basketball head coach, the 11th head coach in program history.

Karius (formerly Tetschlag) has coached at USD, having served as an assistant coach under former head coach Dawn Plitzuweit from 2016 to 2018, a two-season stretch where USD went 52-16 with two Women's National Invitational Tournament (NIT) appearances.

In the 2017-2018 season, Karius' final season at USD before she left for Wisconsin, the Coyotes won the Summit League regular season title, and went undefeated in conference play.

Karius won the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 Award in 2018. She served as the recruiting coordinator through all four stops in her career, starting with Sioux Falls, then at USD, followed by a three-year stint at Wisconsin, and one year at Drake.

Her recruiting classes at South Dakota included reigning Summit League Player of the Year Chloe Lamb, three-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year Hannah Sjerven, Liv Korngable, Claudia Kunzer, Regan Sankey, Monica Arens, and Allison Peplowski.

Karius is a native of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, graduated from UW-Green Bay in 2011, was the 2011 Horizon League Player of the Year, and helped lead Green Bay to three NCAA Tournaments, an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance, and four Horizon League titles.

Karius played four seasons of professional basketball, with stops in Germany, Luxembourg, and Belgium.

Karius steps into the job after Plitzuweit took a job as the new head coach at West Virginia University. The Coyotes are fresh off an appearance in the Sweet 16, the first in program history.

