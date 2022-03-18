WATCH NOW: Central Methodist knocks out NAIA defending champion Westmont

SIOUX CITY — To be the man, you have to beat the man.

That was the mindset — and exact words from guard Leianta Massenat — from the Central Methodist women’s basketball team on Friday, as it beat defending NAIA champion Westmont 71-65 in the Round of 16 at Tyson Events Center.

“We love the competition,” Massenat said.

The Eagles (30-5) simply weren’t scared of the Warriors. Instead, they were the aggressor.

They led by as many as seven points in the first quarter. They jumped out to a 10-3 lead. Leah Johnson and guard Arleighshya McElroy each scored four points in that stretch.

“We had to come out with everything, and they hadn’t seen us, and we had to show them who we are,” McElroy said. “Going against the defending champions, we had to have that chip on our shoulder. March 22 was the date we had to look forward to. We knew we had to leave everything on the floor.”

Granted, Westmont (27-5) wasn’t going to lay down and let the Eagles run away. The Warriors went on a 9-0 run and they made two 3-pointers in that stretch.

Stefanie Berberabe and Iyree Jarrett each made those two 3s.

Neither leam led by more than five for the remainder of the half. MCelroy made a jump shot with 12 seconds left to give Central Methodist the two-point lead at the half.

Gabriella Stoll made a shot with 4:42 left in the third quarter that gave Westmont the lead back, but it didn’t last long.

Thirteen seconds later, Eternatil Willock have CMU the lead right back. They led by as many as six in the third quarter.

Westmont, however, closed the quarter on a 7-0 run, and Berberabe scored three points in the final 1:12 of the quarter.

Westmont led by four points with 5:36 left,, but the Eagles came back with five quick points to again take the lead.

McElroy — who scored a team-high 20 points — ended up hitting the go-ahead basket with 2:31 remaining, and pulled away with free throws.

The Eagles were 7-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final 64 seconds, and were 13-for-18 overall.

“I can say, the last time we played Clarke (in the Heart of America Conference championship) we did not shoot well at all,” McElroy said. “I think we shot the most shots out of any team in the country because (Davis) embedded into my head, ‘We have to shoot better than the other team.’ So, every practice, we’ve been shooting. Spin ball shooting, Ray Allen shooting, any type of shooting you can think of. I’m glad he had us do things like that.”

Three other Eagles scored in double figures. Massenat had 18, Daryna Bacharova scored 11 and Willock had 10.

It’s not the first time that the Eagles have played with something to prove

Two of their games were canceled because of COVID-19. The Eagles played two of their games with seven players because of illness.

The Eagles knew playing the Warriors on Friday was going to be a challenge, but as coach Mike Davis pointed out, it’s not their first hill they’ve climbed.

“I think part of our ranking had to do with our two losses that had nothing to do on the court,” Davis said. “I think we knew we were going to see a team of this caliber earlier than we should. Westmont is a great team, but these girls were ready. This team does not quit fighting.

“These girls weren’t going to back down, you don’t know this group if you thought they were going to back down,” Davis added. “We may do some silly things, but backing down wasn’t one of them.”

The Eagles will face Marian or Clarke at 6 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.

The Warriors went 0-for-12 from 3-point range in the second half. According to coach Kirsten Moore, Laila Saenz was battling through a dislocated shoulder and Iryee Jarrett, who scored 14 points, was battling through an injury herself.

The shots simply didn’t fall.

“I think that Central Methodist is extremely talented, and they hit big shots down the stretch,” Moore said. “It was a close battle that we ended up on the wrong end of. Those injuries happened in the last two weeks. A lot has to go right for you to win the national championship and I’ve seen that during years we’ve won it. I’m proud my girls continued to fight.”

