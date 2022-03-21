WATCH NOW: Dordt 'puts up a fight' to earn spot in Tuesday's NAIA women's basketball championship game

Dordt's Hayden Heimensen (5) tries to get a loose ball from Southeastern's Raegan Linster during Dordt University vs Southeastern University semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt was leading at the half, 28-27.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
The Dordt University squad celebrates beating Southeastern University in semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament played Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Dordt won the game in the closing seconds 53-52.
SIOUX CITY – Dordt is way past the ‘pinch me to make sure I’m here’ stage in the NAIA National Women’s Basketball Championship.
In fact, the Defenders will be playing for a national title after a heart-stopping 53-52 semifinal round win over Southeastern (Fla.) Monday night at the Tyson Events Center.
Dordt continued an improbable run through the tournament by ousting the No. 1-ranked team in the nation and handing the Fire just their second loss of the season.
Until this season, Dordt had never even made it to the Round of 16. A No. 5 seed in the Cramer Quadrant, the Defenders steamrolled top-seeded Campbellsville (Kentucky) 78-43 in a quarterfinal before downing The Master’s (Calif.) 72-56 to reach a semifinal.
Bailey Beckman calmly made the first of two free throws with 3.9 seconds left. She missed the second, but Southeastern could manage only a long heave before the buzzer sounded.
A huge throng of Dordt supporters collectively held their breath when Ashtyn Veerbeek – the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year – crumbled to the floor in pain with 4:38 remaining in the game.
Veerbeek landed awkwardly on her left ankle and had to be helped off the court before heading to the locker room. She returned to the bench a couple of minutes later to a loud ovation and eventually re-entered the contest.
Although obviously not at 100 percent, she finished the game but had to be subbed in and out the rest of the way.
Dordt led 48-43 when Veerbeek went down, but increased its advantage on baskets by Mya Chmielewski and Beckman.
Southeastern, however, erased the nine-point deficit with 1:46 left, tying it on a 3-pointer by Raegan Linster with 30 seconds left, 52-52.
Veerbeek missed a shot with 19.3 ticks left before Haley Howarth of Southeastern misfired on a 3-point attempt.
Beckman, a junior who scored 10 points, streaked to the basket for a layup and was fouled. She had to shake off the memory of missing two straight free throws with 40.5 seconds left.
“My thought was I prayed,” Beckman said. “I did a ‘Hail Mary’ and then I shot the ball and didn’t think about it. When I heard the swish, I knew we were winning this game.
“We put up a fight and weren’t going to let the No. 1 seed push us around. If they were going to win, they were really going to have to push hard.”
Dordt, which takes a 29-8 record into the title game Tuesday night, prevailed despite shooting 35 percent from the field and making just 2 of 22 3-point shots.
“Just the resiliency of this team, getting a big stop or rebound when we needed it,” Dordt Coach Bill Harmsen said. “Ashtyn going out with the ankle. With the adversity, they were still able to fight through it and play great enough defense and rebound well enough to come out with a win.”
Dordt outrebounded the Fire 47-32 and Southeastern was just 22 of 57 from the field for 38.6 percent.
Veerbeek had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Karly Gustafson, who is also putting together a strong tournament performance, added 13 points and 15 rebounds.
“It was just next up (when Veerbeek went down),” Harmsen said. “Janie (Schoonhoven) has been playing a huge role for us all year, so we’re very comfortable with her in the game. We’ll get Ashtyn therapy and I’m sure she’ll be ready to play tomorrow.”
Freshman Janie Schoonhoven scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in a reserve role. Hayden Heimensen, another frosh, handed out a team-high five assists.
Dordt got off to an 8-2 start, but the Fire fought back to within 14-11 at the end of the first quarter. Southeastern took its first lead of the game, 23-22, with 3:26 left in the half but when Gustafson put in her own miss with 5.4 seconds left, it gave Dordt a 28-27 lead.
Each team went on 6-0 spurts in the first five minutes of the third quarter. Two free throws by Chmielweski and a 3-pointer by Veerbeek in the final 1:47 pushed the Defenders in front 43-37.
There were indeed some tense moments in the last two minutes of the game, but Dordt had enough fortitude to hold off the high-flying Fire, a team full of NCAA Division I transfers and the runner-up in the 2019 national tournament.
“There’s not a whole lot you can do except stay positive and keep fighting it,” Harmsen said. “Every time we got a defensive board or the ball got knocked out of bounds, we knew that pressure was coming big time. We knew we would have to fight through some adversity to get the ball up the floor and hit some free throws down the stretch.”
Dordt was runner-up to Morningside in the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season standings.
Angela Perry, a 6-3 graduate senior and transfer from Bowling Green, was the only Southeastern player in double figures with 12 points.
“Our first and third quarters were really good,” Harmsen said. “The second and fourth there was some stumble there. I think our kids learned the resiliency they have now from the middle of December until now. For our kids to stay positive and make enough plays to win a game like this, I’m proud and really humbled by them.”
