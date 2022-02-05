Women's basketball: Morningside pulls away in fourth quarter over Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY – A big fourth quarter allowed Morningside to pull away from crosstown rival Briar Cliff 75-69 in GPAC women’s basketball action Saturday at Allee Gym.

The Mustangs bounced back from an 85-73 loss at Dordt Wednesday that snapped a 12-game winning streak. Morningside made 9 of 14 shots in the fourth quarter, going on an 11-0 run to overcome a 53-50 deficit.

“We knew they would play hard, they always do,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “We knew we had to execute late in the game, we weren’t just going to pull away.

“They played a great game and really outworked us at times. We have an experienced team and we just needed to find ways at the end of the game to play well.”

Sophia Peppers scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the GPAC leaders, now 21-4 overall and 16-2 in the conference. Sophomore post Chloe Lofstrom posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

It was a good all-around performance for a number of Morningside players.

McKenna Sims contributed 14 points, three rebounds and two assists and Sierra Mitchell 13 points. Alexis Spier came off the bench for some key minutes, scoring 10 points including five in a row to give Morningside the lead for good early in the fourth quarter.

“I think it was just the mentality that it was the fourth quarter and we had to step up our play,” said Sims, a 5-foot-8 junior from South Sioux City. “It’s really nice playing with a team that you know everybody can contribute from any spot. It’s super fun playing with a group like that.”

Briar Cliff (15-10, 11-7) performed well and did just about everything but win. The Chargers, however, struggled from the floor in the fourth quarter, shooting just 7-for-19.

After a basket by Kennedy Benne to begin the fourth quarter gave BCU a 53-50 lead, Morningside scored the next 11 points. Benne’s bucket came at the 9:28 mark and the Chargers didn’t score again for nearly five minutes.

Spier nailed a 3-pointer to give her team a 55-53 lead, then drove to the basket for another hoop. Baskets by Lofstrom and Peppers made it 61-53.

The Chargers cut it to 63-60 on a 3-pointer by Payton Slaughter and a basket by Madelyn Deitchler, but a steal and conventional 3-point play by Mitchell started a 10-0 Morningside run.

“We kind of adjusted a little bit and tried to get Sophia down in the post (in the fourth quarter),” Sale said. “Down the stretch we just executed a little better and got the ball in spots we wanted.

“We were having a hard time guarding their ball screens so we switched up a little on defense and went to our traditional zone. That helped taking that part of their game away and slowed them down a bit.”

Deitchler had a double-double for Briar Cliff with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Slaughter, a 5-8 junior from Cherokee, Iowa, just missed with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds to go along with four assists. Benne finished with 13 points.

Morningside led 73-60 with 43 seconds remaining, but the Chargers made three 3-pointers in the final 18 seconds, including one from half-court by Benne to end the game.

Morningside’s Mitchell went a rare game without hitting a 3-pointer. The senior remained tied for the all-time college women’s basketball lead with 497.

Morningside scored the final nine points of the first quarter to erase a 12-8 deficit, but the Chargers tallied the first seven of the second quarter.

Taylor Rodenburgh tied it at 19-19 and a bucket by Loftstrom put the Mustangs ahead 21-19.

Morningside led by as many as eight points in the second quarter before settling for a 37-32 halftime advantage.

Peppers got off to a hot start, scoring 12 points and grabbing six rebounds by intermission. With both teams playing man-to-man defense, Morningside shot just 42 percent from the field and Briar Cliff 33.

