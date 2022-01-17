'You've got to capitalize:' Trey McGowens returns, but Huskers can't get past Hoosier hurdle

LINCOLN, Neb. — Trey McGowens returned for Nebraska, which helped.

But Indiana had Trayce Jackson-Davis, and the Huskers didn’t. And even when the Hoosiers didn't have their star on the floor, NU couldn't take advantage.

The Hoosiers’ All-American forward scored 23 points, ripped down 12 rebounds, and single-handedly turned away Nebraska’s second-half rally as IU beat NU 78-71 Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) never trailed while sending Nebraska to its 10th consecutive regular-season conference loss.

But the Huskers were never fully out of it either while falling to 6-13, and 0-8 in the league as Indiana picked up its first true road win of the season.

"You've got to capitalize," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said, tapping the table he sat behind for emphasis. "You've got to finish in order to get over the hump in these games. You've got to be able to make those plays when they present themselves."

Twice Nebraska cut an Indiana lead that was as large as 10 points down to four in the second half. Both times Jackson-Davis helped IU steady the ship with baskets.

The second time came midway through the period after a C.J. Wilcher got the Huskers within 59-55.

Jackson-Davis scored on three straight possessions, the final a dunk over Eduardo Andre that earned the Indiana forward a technical foul for yelling in Andre’s face.

Consider the message sent.

Nebraska got no closer than six after Jackson-Davis’s surge, wasting a golden opportunity while down 71-65 and in possession of the ball with a turnover and an Indiana bucket on the other end.

"We've got to go out there and grind it out," Hoiberg said. "We have a very thin margin, obviously. We need everybody to go out there and contribute if we want to win."

Even when Jackson-Davis went to the bench with his fourth foul with 7:37 left, and IU starting point guard and former Husker commit Xavier Johnson followed him about two minutes later, Nebraska was unable to get over the hump.

When Jackson-Davis sat down, Indiana led by 10. When the final buzzer sounded, the Huskers were only able to trip three points off that deficit.

The Huskers haven't held a lead for their last 92:45 of game time, going back to the second half of the Illinois game.

For McGowens, it was his first action since breaking his foot 10 minutes into the Creighton game on Nov. 16.

The junior guard made his first appearance at the 15:29 mark of the first half, checking in to a loud ovation. About three minutes later, he connected on his first three-point attempt of the season, and finished the first half with seven points while going 1-for-1 from the field and 4-for-4 at the free-throw line.

He didn’t score in the second half, playing 21 total minutes, but the feeling of being back on the court was a good one for McGowens after missing 15 games.

"Really just to be back out there and competing with my guys," McGowens said. "I know they've been missing me, and I've been missing being out there with them, just competing on a daily basis.

"I just wish we could have got it done."

A choppy first half that featured 24 fouls, 28 free throws, and two monitor reviews ended with Jackson-Davis scoring at the buzzer to give Indiana a 45-39 lead.

That final bucket gave Davis 14 and six rebounds at the break, nearly matching the 14 points and seven rebounds he had in the entire game when the teams met in Indiana on Dec. 4.

The Hoosiers made 15 of their 19 two-point attempts in the opening 20 minutes while shooting 62% from the field.

Still, Nebraska was able to hang around, making five of its final six shots of the half after weathering a five-minute field goal drought by going 7-for-8 at the free-throw line in that stretch.

But the slow start helped lead to another disappointing finish.

"(NU has to play) 40 minutes," McGowens said. "In the first half they shot 62% from the field. Second half we held them to 45%. So really just putting it together, locking in on the game plan. We kept letting Trayce Jackson-Davis get to his left hand, and the game plan was to make him finish over his left shoulder with his right hand. And we didn’t do that until late."

Bryce McGowens led Nebraska with 20 points and five rebounds in one of his best efforts against power conference competition this season.

Alonzo Verge finished with 19 points, four assists and four steals. No other Huskers reached double digits.

