Zegarowski, Creighton beat Ohio 72-58 to reach NCAA Sweet 16

Creighton got blown out by Georgetown in the Big East Tournament final and survived a one-point win against UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA opener.

Two days later, the Bluejays remained in firm control.

“The first game of this tournament, I think we were kind of almost on our heels a little bit — almost maybe a step too slow,” Zegarowski said. “We were kind of just in our own heads, including myself. ... I just think we play better when we play free and we just play loose, and just trying to enjoy each other.”

The last time Creighton made it to the regional semifinals, it was 1974 and the tournament field had 25 teams. Now the Bluejays are advancing to the second weekend, where No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga awaits.

Damien Jefferson added 15 points for the Bluejays (22-8), the fifth seed in the West Region. They had a cold opening few minutes before the offense — and Zegarowski in particular — got rolling with a strong performance that built a double-digit lead by halftime against an upstart trying to spring a second straight tournament upset.

That lead grew to 21 points in the opening minutes of the second half, and the Bluejays never let the 13th-seeded Bobcats (17-8) get closer than nine from there.