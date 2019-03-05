SIOUX FALLS – Familiarity plays an important role when it comes to competing in the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.
Therefore, Morningside College should feel comfortable when it takes to the floor at the Sanford Pentagon Thursday for a first-round game against Mayville State at 5:45 p.m.
The fourth-ranked Mustangs, one of four No. 1 seeds in the 32-team field, picked up two wins here a year ago, advancing to a quarterfinal before falling to eventual national champion Indiana Wesleyan.
“It is important, you’re not bringing anybody new along that’s going to have the bright lights big city stare when they get out on the floor,” Morningside Coach Jim Sykes said. “But that being said, Mayville was there last year, too, and if you look through our bracket I don’t think there’s anybody that’s new to the tournament. It’s just that we carried the same kids over, but Mayville does, too, so it’s going to be a good matchup.”
Morningside (27-3) repeated as Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season champions and has a deep and talented team ready to take aim at a long tournament run.
Led by junior post Tyler Borchers, the Mustangs rank among the top 10 in Division II in six team and one individual category. Borchers, a 6-foot-7 Le Mars, Iowa, product, ranks first in the country with a blistering 69-percent shooting clip and Morningside is second as a team at 52.7 percent.
Borchers, already a two-time first team All-GPAC selection, has reached double figures in 16 consecutive games, posting double-doubles in six of those. Borchers – one of three players on the team with 1,000 or more career points – leads the team in scoring (16 ppg.), rebounding (7.2 rpg.), blocked shots (32) and field goal percentage.
Although a good portion of the offense runs through Borchers, he is far from the only guy who can put the ball in the basket.
Senior guard Brody Egger has scored 1,633 career points and is second on the team with a 12.8 scoring average and made 3-pointers with 63. Junior forward Matt Hahn (12.3 ppg.) leads the Mustangs with 68 treys.
Sophomore guard Zac Imig, who contributes 12.1 points per game, sets the pace with 93 assists and 49 steals. Junior point guard Alex Borchers, a former South Sioux City prep standout, also joined the 1,000-point club this season and is just shy of double figures with 9.3 points per game.
“We’ve got to continue doing what got us here and that’s great balance offensively,” Sykes said. “We do want to go inside-out but Mayville is going to pack it in and make it difficult to score inside. But to be successful in tournament play you have to make perimeter shots.
“We’ve relied on our defense to bail us out in some situations where maybe we weren’t shooting it well, we were able to force some turnovers and easy run-out type of situations where we could get our confidence and see the ball go through the net.
“It’s going to be a challenge from the start. The target has been on our back all year and we’ve withstood that pretty well. We just have to continue to put the pressure on defensively. That’s what got us to this point and we’ll see how far it’s going to take us.”
As if that is not enough firepower, when Sykes needs to give Tyler Borchers a blow, he can turn to Trey Brown, a hulking 6-foot-6 sophomore who averages 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 59 percent from the field. Pierce Almond, another of only three seniors on the roster, is a 3-point marksman off the bench with 38 made from the arc.
This is Morningside’s seventh trip to the national tournament under Sykes, the GPAC Coach of the Year who is 332-162 while winding down his 15th season at the helm.
Although Morningside is a modest 7-6 in the national tournament, each of the last five qualifiers has made it past the opening round.
Mayville State (20-8) won the North Star Athletic Association tournament and is paced by 6-3 senior Gorg Alhag at 14.1 points per game. Daniel Lindgren chips in 13.4 points, Max Cooper 11.0 (69-percent shooting) and Eric Staebler 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds.
The Comets turned the tables on regular season North Star champion Bellevue in the tournament title game. Mayville State lost to GPAC foes Northwestern, Dordt and Mount Marty, but each of the spreads were 15 points or less.
Morningside beat Bellevue during the regular season and also won twice against Dakota State of the North Star Athletic Association.
“They start four seniors and a junior,” Sykes said. “If you look at them number-wise in national stats, if we’re in a category it seems like they are in the same one and not very far apart.
“They’re very good on the perimeter so we have to keep them out of the lane. It’s going to be huge that we keep them out of the paint and limit their two-point shots. If we can force them to score only on threes and limit their free throws that’s going to be good for us. The thing I see about them is just their work ethic, they’re going to make it tough for you on every possession and 40 minutes of the game.”
Morningside is the No. 1 seed in the Cramer Bracket and could potentially face defending champion Indiana Wesleyan, the top seed in the Naismith Bracket, in a semifinal. WVU Tech (Duer Bracket) and Oklahoma Wesleyan (Liston Bracket) are the other two No. 1 seeds.