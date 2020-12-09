BCU's Payton Slaughter hits game-winning shot to beat Morningside

SIOUX CITY — Payton Slaughter was at the right place at the right time on Wednesday night.
The Briar Cliff sophomore grabbed an offensive rebound and put the ball back through the hoop as time expired against Morningside, giving the Chargers an 80-78 win at Newman Flanagan Center.
The game was tied at 78-78 with 19 seconds left after McKenna Sims made two free throws for the Mustangs.
BCU had a little bit of trouble getting the ball in, and Konnor Sudmann eventually received the inbounds pass.
Sudmann took a fadeaway shot from 15 feet, but it missed to the weak side of the hoop.
That’s where Slaughter was, and Slaughter put the shot over Taylor Rodenburgh’s arms to get the game-winner.
Sudmann was the first teammate to congratulate Slaughter after making the shot, hugging each other for beating the Mustangs.
Slaughter thought that was her first career game-winning shot between her time at Cherokee High School and at Briar Cliff.
“I was just going for the ball,” Slaughter said. “I thought she was going to make it. I was just in the right place at the right time.”
The Chargers (8-1, 6-1 GPAC) haven’t beaten Morningside (6-2, 4-1) many times recently. They’ve topped the Mustangs just once in their last 10 games against their crosstown rival.
“This has always been a big rivalry,” Slaughter said. “We don’t beat them very often. Every game in the GPAC has always been a tough game, and it feels good to get a win.”
Chargers coach Brita Hand agreed, as this was the first time Hand experienced a Briar Cliff-Morningside rivalry.
“You want to win every game, but it means a little something extra,” Hand said.
Briar Cliff came out to a fast start and built a lead as big as 14 in the first half. That lead came early in the second quarter, as the Chargers lead 23-9.
That lead was built thanks to Briar Cliff forcing Morningside to make eight turnovers, and a ninth to start the second quarter.
Kennedy Benne had 11 points by the time Briar Cliff led by 14, and she ended up with 16 points.
Briar Cliff held a comfortable double-digit lead throughout the second quarter, but the Mustangs did get within a 10-point deficit at the half.
At halftime, Konnor Sudmann had 17 of her 19 total points in the first half while Benne had 13 of her 16 in the first 20 minutes.
“That first quarter was huge,” Hand said. “It sustained us throughout the rest of the game. We came out ready to go and firing on all cylinders.”
Like most other rivalries, Morningside made it close late in the third quarter.
Morningside’s Sierra Mitchell hit three consecutive 3-pointers in the Mustangs’ last three possessions of the third quarter.
Those three 3s allowed the Mustangs to creep within three to begin the fourth quarter, then a Grace Meyer hit a free throw to make it 51-49.
The Chargers, however, didn’t allow the Mustangs to take the lead.
Morningside also tied the game in the final minute. The Mustangs chipped away at a 78-69 lead.
Mitchell hit a four-point play with 28 seconds left that made the score 78-76. Sims’ two late free throws tied the game at 78-78.
Mitchell hit six total 3s for a 26-point game.
“We knew they would battle back,” Hand said. “We did a great job of sustaining that run. We’re young, maybe we don’t know about that. We were going to do us and move on to the next play.”
