BCU's Payton Slaughter hits game-winning shot to beat Morningside

“This has always been a big rivalry,” Slaughter said. “We don’t beat them very often. Every game in the GPAC has always been a tough game, and it feels good to get a win.”

Chargers coach Brita Hand agreed, as this was the first time Hand experienced a Briar Cliff-Morningside rivalry.

“You want to win every game, but it means a little something extra,” Hand said.

Briar Cliff came out to a fast start and built a lead as big as 14 in the first half. That lead came early in the second quarter, as the Chargers lead 23-9.

That lead was built thanks to Briar Cliff forcing Morningside to make eight turnovers, and a ninth to start the second quarter.

Kennedy Benne had 11 points by the time Briar Cliff led by 14, and she ended up with 16 points.

Briar Cliff held a comfortable double-digit lead throughout the second quarter, but the Mustangs did get within a 10-point deficit at the half.

At halftime, Konnor Sudmann had 17 of her 19 total points in the first half while Benne had 13 of her 16 in the first 20 minutes.