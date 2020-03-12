Before the tournament shutdown, Morningside women's basketball loses to WVU Tech

After a 3-pointer by Morningside’s Sydney Hupp with 1:47 left, the Golden Bears turned it over, Morningside was called for an offensive foul and MVU Tech committed another turnover. The Mustangs then missed another chance to take the lead on an errant 3-pointer.

Gray struck again, making another 3-pointer from the opposite corner with 38.9 seconds left, giving the Golden Bears a 70-66 lead. That was the last basket of the game until Morningside’s Sophia Peppers made a three with 2.9 ticks remaining.

Gray was fouled, made the first of two free throws and missed the second on purpose, allowing the final .3 seconds to run off.

“We just seemed a little off kilter offensive and weren’t getting the shots we needed to,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “When we had them we missed some open shots, but give credit to WVU Tech, they played a good game.

“They have a really good 3-point shooting team and we knew that. We did a little better job in the third quarter taking that away but when we made mistakes they found ways to make those shots. And down the stretch we made more mistakes than they did.”