Before the tournament shutdown, Morningside women's basketball loses to WVU Tech

SIOUX CITY – Although it turned out not to matter, Morningside College lost its final women’s basketball game of the season Wednesday night.
West Virginia University Tech sidelined the Mustangs 72-69, but didn’t get a chance to advance to the second round of the NAIA Division II National Women’s Basketball Championship because the tournament was canceled on Thursday because of concerns related to the coronavirus.
Morningside, which was a No. 2 seed in its bracket, was eliminated from the national tournament in the opening round for the second consecutive season.
The Mustangs, who finished the season 23-10, suffered through a cold shooting night, but appeared to have righted the ship in the third quarter after trailing by a point at halftime.
WVU Tech went on a 9-0 run to start the second quarter, erasing a 21-17 deficit at the end of the first quarter. The Golden Bears wound up leading 39-38 at halftime, but Morningside’s Sierra Mitchell started the third quarter with a 3-pointer, igniting a 7-0 run for the Mustangs.
Morningside eventually took a 57-50 lead into the fourth quarter before momentum again shifted to the Golden Bears. Two minutes into the final stanza WVU had regained the lead, 60-59, and it was nip and tuck from there.
Alexandria Gray scored just seven points, but made the two biggest hoops of the game for WVU Tech. She drained a 3-pointer from the corner with 2:11 remaining, giving her team a 67-63 lead.
After a 3-pointer by Morningside’s Sydney Hupp with 1:47 left, the Golden Bears turned it over, Morningside was called for an offensive foul and MVU Tech committed another turnover. The Mustangs then missed another chance to take the lead on an errant 3-pointer.
Gray struck again, making another 3-pointer from the opposite corner with 38.9 seconds left, giving the Golden Bears a 70-66 lead. That was the last basket of the game until Morningside’s Sophia Peppers made a three with 2.9 ticks remaining.
Gray was fouled, made the first of two free throws and missed the second on purpose, allowing the final .3 seconds to run off.
“We just seemed a little off kilter offensive and weren’t getting the shots we needed to,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “When we had them we missed some open shots, but give credit to WVU Tech, they played a good game.
“They have a really good 3-point shooting team and we knew that. We did a little better job in the third quarter taking that away but when we made mistakes they found ways to make those shots. And down the stretch we made more mistakes than they did.”
Mitchell, a junior, paced Morningside with 19 points, but the Mustangs shot just 37.3 percent (25 of 67) from the field. Peppers, a sophomore, had 14 points and seven rebounds while Hupp finished with 13 points and four rebounds in her final collegiate game.
“We’ve had a few times this year where we’ve had trouble closing out games,” Sale said. “To be honest it just feels like we were playing to not lose instead of playing to win. That’s something in the long run we have to address because it happened to us a few times during the year.
“Losing the seniors will hurt, but we have some good players coming back and have to have a good off-season. We’ve been knocked out in the first round two years in a row and for us that’s not an acceptable result and we have to get better.”
Whittney Justice scored 19 points for WVU Tech, which shot 54.2 percent, making 9 of 15 3-pointers. The Golden Bears ranked fourth nationally in 3-point shooting percentage.
Brittney Justice tacked on 17 points while Logan Dudley had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kathlylee Pinnock Branford added 12 points and six boards.