Bellevue's late three upends Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY - Jemeil King hit a 3-point shot with 18 second left to give Bellevue the lead and the Bruins went on a upend Briar Cliff 82-79 in a season opening men's basketball game at Newman Flanagan Center Saturday.

The Chargers led 39-33 at the half and expanded the advantage to double-digits after Quintin Vasa hit a 3-pointer with 16:22 to go to put BCU up 50-40.

The Bruins rallied and had built a 75-70 lead after Keshawn Bruner hit a pair of free throws with 3:17.

The Chargers got back to within 75-73 on a 3-pointer by Ethan Freidel then took the lead 76-75 on another trey, this time by Nick Hoyt.

Friedel and Hoyt led the Chargers with 18 points each while Vasa and Jade Kleinhesselink added 15 points apiece.

Bellevue had six players score in double figures with Bruner and Jonah Brown leading the way with 14 each.

The Chargers will get a chance to avenge the loss next Saturday when the teams meet as part of the Bellevue Classic. BCU will also face Dickinson State Friday.

