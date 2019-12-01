Bernie Saggau accepts Life Trustee award

“I was small in stature, so I think the coaches and superintendents at the high schools figured their students could relate to me,” he says.

Athletics served as the teaser for his appearances. Each presentation soon gave way to themes surrounding Saggau’s faith; his belief in his parents, neither of whom attended college; and the importance a teacher, coach, or mentor had in his life.

He would ultimately speak to more students in Iowa than any other person in the history of the state. He branched out and gave motivational speeches to schools and organizations in 45 states and throughout Europe. Last spring marked the 30th year every Iowa high school presented The Bernie Saggau Award to the outstanding citizen-athlete of the senior class. The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control established the prestigious award in 1989.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We put 350 interviews on display at the Iowa Hall of Pride in Des Moines,” Saggau says of the center devoted to Iowa prep activities and more in Des Moines, one of the signature elements of IHSAA executive director’s storied leadership. “And in every one of those 350 interviews, the subject’s talk turns to God, the importance of school, and how a teacher, or a coach, or their parents made a difference in their life.”