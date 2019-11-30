Better ball movement leads to Northwestern win over Dickinson State

Hilbrands hit his first 3 on a second-chance opportunity thanks to an offensive rebound by Keegan Van Egdom.

Then, Hilbrands hit his second-straight 3-ball from the same spot, then closed out a 12-4 run with a 3-pointer from the opposite side of the floor where he nailed the previous two.

“They went to their zone, and I found a couple of open looks,” Hilbrands said. “I was able to knock them down in rhythm.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hilbrands also liked how the Defenders defended the Dickinson State offense after the first half.

In the first half, the Red Raiders allowed the Blue Hawks to get in the middle of their defense, so in the second half, Northwestern covered the outside to avoid the Dickinson State offense to drive down the middle, and the Red Raiders went into a 2-3 zone.

“We didn’t play any (zone) at all in the first half, then we adjusted to it in the second half, which was huge,” Hilbrands said. “It bothers teams when we play it.”

Rebounding was a strong spot for the Red Raiders. Northwestern crashed the offensive glass 16 times en route to 47 total. The Red Raiders held Dickinson State to 24 total rebounds, and just five offensively.