Better ball movement leads to Northwestern win over Dickinson State

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- One of the staples of the Northwestern College men’s basketball team under the direction of coach Kris Korver is having a swift-moving offense with good ball movement.
The Red Raiders started to pass the ball better in the second half of a 92-81 win over Dickinson State on Saturday at DeWitt Gymnasium, and that allowed the scoring to be more balanced.
Northwestern had four men score in double figures -- Trent Hilbrands led with 23 -- after Jay Small scored 11 of the Red Raiders’ 43 first-half points.
“I thought the ball movement set the tone for the second half,” Korver said. “When we pass the ball better, we shoot better. I thought early in the game, you can take the same 3-point shot, but when you move the basketball side-to-side and share the basketball, I think the shooting percentages go up.”
Issac Heyer had five of the Northwestern 16 assists en route to the win.
“Northwestern basketball has always been about being unselfish and sharing the basketball,” Korver said. “If we do that, we find a lot of success and we get everybody involved.”
Hilbrands hit a trio of 3-pointers that helped Northwestern build a lead on the Blue Hawks, which looked anything but a 1-8 team against the Red Raiders or Dordt in the weekend Defender Classic.
Hilbrands hit his first 3 on a second-chance opportunity thanks to an offensive rebound by Keegan Van Egdom.
Then, Hilbrands hit his second-straight 3-ball from the same spot, then closed out a 12-4 run with a 3-pointer from the opposite side of the floor where he nailed the previous two.
“They went to their zone, and I found a couple of open looks,” Hilbrands said. “I was able to knock them down in rhythm.”
Hilbrands also liked how the Defenders defended the Dickinson State offense after the first half.
In the first half, the Red Raiders allowed the Blue Hawks to get in the middle of their defense, so in the second half, Northwestern covered the outside to avoid the Dickinson State offense to drive down the middle, and the Red Raiders went into a 2-3 zone.
“We didn’t play any (zone) at all in the first half, then we adjusted to it in the second half, which was huge,” Hilbrands said. “It bothers teams when we play it.”
Rebounding was a strong spot for the Red Raiders. Northwestern crashed the offensive glass 16 times en route to 47 total. The Red Raiders held Dickinson State to 24 total rebounds, and just five offensively.
There weren’t any Red Raiders who ended up in double figures, but three different men -- Heyer, Small and Grant Rohrer -- had eight rebounds each.
“This weekend, we did a great job on the glass,” Korver said. “We were plus on the boards by double digits in both games, and I think that was a big reason for the success we had this weekend.”
The Red Raiders opened up their share of Dordt’s Thanksgiving weekend tournament by beating Peru State by 18 points on Friday, mainly led by a strong first half from Small.
“The bottom line is you learn something about your team every night,” Korver said. “Hopefully the biggest thing you’re building is your character as a group. You play against a couple teams that are different than in your league, and you have to figure out what works.”
Korver said that the thing that the Red Raiders are continuing to learn is how to become a closer team, and to trust one another.
“If we do that, I think we’ll give ourselves a chance,” Korver said.
Northwestern returns to GPAC play Wednesday in Sioux City against Briar Cliff.